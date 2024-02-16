Mini-Medical School for Social Scientists

2018 Conference Agenda

July 9-10, 2018
RAND Headquarters
Santa Monica, California

Monday, July 9

8:00 – 8:45 a.m.

Registration and Breakfast

8:45 – 9:00 a.m.

Opening Remarks

Esther Friedman, Director, RAND Mini-Medical School for Social Scientists

9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Research "Speed Dating"

10:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Break

10:30 – 12:00 p.m.

Caleb Finch, University of Southern California

Environmental Gerontology and the Role of Air Pollution as a Gerogen

A Critical Review of Assays for Hazardous Components of Air Pollution

Coronary Atherosclerosis in Indigenous South American Tsimane: a Cross-sectional Cohort Study

Particulate Air Pollutants, APOE Alleles and Their Contributions to Cognitive Impairment in Older Women and to Amyloidogenesis in Experimental Model

The Role of Global Air Pollution in Aging and Disease

12:00 – 1:30 p.m.

Lunch

1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Anne Brunet, Stanford University

Understanding and Modeling Aging

3:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Break

3:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Roland Thorpe, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Health Disparities and Aging: Challenges and Opportunities

5:00 p.m.

Adjourn

6:00 – 8:30 p.m.

Reception and Dinner - Huntley Hotel

Tuesday, July 10

8:00 – 8:30 a.m.

Breakfast

8:30 – 10:00 a.m.

Kristine Yaffe, University of California, San Francisco

Dementia Prevention at the Population Level: Modifiable Risk Factors

The Projected Effect of Risk Factor Reduction on Alzheimer's Disease Prevalence

Potential for Primary Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease: an Analysis of Population-based Data

Cognitive Aging: Progress in Understanding and Opportunities for Action (Please read summary pages 17-30)

Preventing Cognitive Decline and Dementia: A Way Forward (Please read summary pages 1-16)

10:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Break

10:30 – 12:00 p.m.  

Kenneth Kosik, University of California, Santa Barbara

Alzheimer's Disease: Envisioning a Cure

12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Lunch

1:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Kathleen Mullen, RAND; Jinkook Lee, University of Southern California and RAND; John Haaga, and NIH Staff

Panel Discussion: Constructing Successful NIH Proposals

3:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Break

3:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Peter Adams, Sanford Burham Prebys Institute

The Importance of Healthy Aging and How to Achieve It

5:00 – 5:15 p.m.

Final Remarks & Adjourn