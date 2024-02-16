Mini-Medical School for Social Scientists
2018 Conference Agenda
July 9-10, 2018
RAND Headquarters
Santa Monica, California
Monday, July 9
|
8:00 – 8:45 a.m.
|
Registration and Breakfast
|
8:45 – 9:00 a.m.
|
Opening Remarks
Esther Friedman, Director, RAND Mini-Medical School for Social Scientists
|
9:00 – 10:00 a.m.
|
Research "Speed Dating"
|
10:00 – 10:30 a.m.
|
Break
|
10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|
Caleb Finch, University of Southern California
Environmental Gerontology and the Role of Air Pollution as a Gerogen
A Critical Review of Assays for Hazardous Components of Air Pollution
Coronary Atherosclerosis in Indigenous South American Tsimane: a Cross-sectional Cohort Study
Particulate Air Pollutants, APOE Alleles and Their Contributions to Cognitive Impairment in Older Women and to Amyloidogenesis in Experimental Model
|
12:00 – 1:30 p.m.
|
Lunch
|
1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
|
Anne Brunet, Stanford University
Understanding and Modeling Aging
|
3:00 – 3:30 p.m.
|
Break
|
3:30 – 5:00 p.m.
|
Roland Thorpe, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
Health Disparities and Aging: Challenges and Opportunities
|
5:00 p.m.
|
Adjourn
|
6:00 – 8:30 p.m.
|
Reception and Dinner - Huntley Hotel
Tuesday, July 10
|
8:00 – 8:30 a.m.
|
Breakfast
|
8:30 – 10:00 a.m.
Kristine Yaffe, University of California, San Francisco
Dementia Prevention at the Population Level: Modifiable Risk Factors
The Projected Effect of Risk Factor Reduction on Alzheimer's Disease Prevalence
Potential for Primary Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease: an Analysis of Population-based Data
Cognitive Aging: Progress in Understanding and Opportunities for Action (Please read summary pages 17-30)
Preventing Cognitive Decline and Dementia: A Way Forward (Please read summary pages 1-16)
|
10:00 – 10:30 a.m.
|
Break
|
Kenneth Kosik, University of California, Santa Barbara
Alzheimer's Disease: Envisioning a Cure
|
12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
|
Lunch
|
1:30 – 3:00 p.m.
|
Kathleen Mullen, RAND; Jinkook Lee, University of Southern California and RAND; John Haaga, and NIH Staff
Panel Discussion: Constructing Successful NIH Proposals
|
3:00 – 3:30 p.m.
|
Break
|
3:30 – 5:00 p.m.
|
Peter Adams, Sanford Burham Prebys Institute
The Importance of Healthy Aging and How to Achieve It
|
5:00 – 5:15 p.m.
|
Final Remarks & Adjourn