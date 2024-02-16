25th Anniversary Gala: Centers for Demography & Demography, Epidemiology and Economics of Aging
2018 Conference Agenda
July 11–12, 2018
RAND Headquarters
Santa Monica, California
Wednesday, July 11
|
8:00 – 8:30 a.m.
|
Breakfast & Optional NIH Office Hours
|
8:30 – 9:00 a.m.
|
Opening Remarks
|
9:00 – 10:15 a.m.
|
Courtney Coile, National Bureau of Economic Research and Wellesley College
The Demography of Retirement
|
10:15 – 10:30 a.m.
|
Break
|
10:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
|
Angela O'Rand, Duke University
Socioeconomic Status and Mortality and Health Status in the Older Population
|
11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
|
Lunch
|
12:45 – 2:00 p.m.
|
Vicki Freedman, University of Michigan
The Demography of Late-Life Disability
|
2:00 – 3:15 p.m.
|
Kenneth M. Langa, University of Michigan
Cognitive Aging, Dementia, and the Future of an Aging Society
|
3:15 – 3:30 p.m.
|
Break
|
3:30 – 4:45 p.m.
|
Pamela Herd, University of Wisconsin-Madison
The Integration of Genetics Data into Population Based Studies: What Have We Learned?
|
4:45 – 5:15 p.m.
|
Colleen McCullough, RAND
Optional Presentation: RAND HRS
|
6:00 – 9:00 p.m.
|
Reception and Dinner – Shutters Hotel
Thursday, July 12
|
8:00 – 9:00 a.m.
|
Breakfast & Optional NIH Office Hours
|
9:00 – 10:30 a.m.
|
P30 Panel: Perspectives on Future Research on the Demography of Aging
|
10:30 – 11:00 a.m.
|
Break
|
11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
|
Robert Levenson, University of California, Berkeley
Emotion: Two Paths in Late Life
Poor Caregiver Mental Health Predicts Mortality Of Patients With Neurodegenerative Disease
|
12:15 – 1:15 p.m.
|
Lunch
|
1:15 – 2:30 p.m.
|
Richard Suzman Memorial Lecture
Retirement Security in an Era of Low Real Interest Rates
|
2:30 – 2:45 p.m.
|
Break
|
2:45 – 4:00 p.m.
|
Kathleen Cagney, University of Chicago
Place, Aging and Health
|
4:00 – 4:15 p.m.
|
Break
|
4:15 – 4:45 p.m.
|
Jenny Wilkens, University of Southern California
Optional Presentation: Gateway to Global Aging Data
|
4:45 – 5:00 p.m.
|
Final Remarks & Adjourn