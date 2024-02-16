25th Anniversary Gala: Centers for Demography & Demography, Epidemiology and Economics of Aging

2018 Conference Agenda

July 11–12, 2018
RAND Headquarters
Santa Monica, California

Wednesday, July 11

8:00 – 8:30 a.m.

Breakfast & Optional NIH Office Hours

8:30 – 9:00 a.m.

Opening Remarks
Kathleen Mullen, RAND and Director, RAND Summer Institute Workshop on Aging
Michael D. Hurd, RAND and Director, RAND Center for the Study of Aging
John Haaga, National Institute on Aging

9:00 – 10:15 a.m.

Courtney Coile, National Bureau of Economic Research and Wellesley College

The Demography of Retirement

10:15 – 10:30 a.m.

Break

10:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Angela O'Rand, Duke University

Socioeconomic Status and Mortality and Health Status in the Older Population

11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Lunch

12:45 – 2:00 p.m.

Vicki Freedman, University of Michigan

The Demography of Late-Life Disability

2:00 – 3:15 p.m.

Kenneth M. Langa, University of Michigan

Cognitive Aging, Dementia, and the Future of an Aging Society

New Insights into the Dementia Epidemic

Unfinished Business in Preventing Alzheimer Disease

A Comparison of the Prevalence of Dementia in the United States in 2000 and 2012

3:15 – 3:30 p.m.

Break

3:30 – 4:45 p.m.

Pamela Herd, University of Wisconsin-Madison

The Integration of Genetics Data into Population Based Studies: What Have We Learned?

4:45 – 5:15 p.m.

Colleen McCullough, RAND

Optional Presentation: RAND HRS

6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Reception and Dinner – Shutters Hotel

Thursday, July 12

8:00 – 9:00 a.m.

Breakfast & Optional NIH Office Hours

9:00 – 10:30 a.m.

P30 Panel: Perspectives on Future Research on the Demography of Aging
Moderator: Michael D. Hurd
Jay Bhattacharya, Stanford University; William Dow, University of California, Berkeley; Irma Elo, University of Pennsylvania

10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Break

11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Robert Levenson, University of California, Berkeley

Emotion: Two Paths in Late Life

Poor Caregiver Mental Health Predicts Mortality Of Patients With Neurodegenerative Disease

12:15 – 1:15 p.m.

Lunch

1:15 – 2:30 p.m.

Richard Suzman Memorial Lecture
James M. Poterba, National Bureau of Economic Research & MIT

Retirement Security in an Era of Low Real Interest Rates

2:30 – 2:45 p.m.

Break

2:45 – 4:00 p.m.

Kathleen Cagney, University of Chicago

Place, Aging and Health

4:00 – 4:15 p.m.

Break

4:15 – 4:45 p.m.

Jenny Wilkens, University of Southern California

Optional Presentation: Gateway to Global Aging Data

4:45 – 5:00 p.m.

Final Remarks & Adjourn