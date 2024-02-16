2019 RSI and Mini-Med School Participants

Daniel Benjamin University of Southern California https://www.danieljbenjamin.com/ Dr. Daniel Benjamin is a research professor at the University of Southern California and a research associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research. Dr. Benjamin's research is in behavioral economics (which incorporates ideas and methods from psychology into economic analysis) and genoeconomics (which incorporates genetic data into economics). Some current research topics include understanding errors people make in statistical reasoning; exploring how best to use survey measures of subjective well-being (such as happiness and life satisfaction) to track national well-being and evaluate policies; and identifying genetic variants associated with outcomes such as educational attainment and subjective well-being. Other ongoing work addresses how economic behavior relates to cognitive ability and social identity (ethnicity, race, gender, and religion).

Kathleen Cagney The University of Chicago https://sociology.uchicago.edu/directory/kathleen-cagney Kathleen Cagney is a professor in the departments of sociology and comparative human development, as well as the director of the Population Research Center at the University of Chicago. Dr. Cagney's work examines social inequality and its relationship to health with a focus on neighborhood, race, and aging and the life course. She has developed a series of papers on neighborhood social capital and its relationship to outcomes such as self-rated health, asthma prevalence, physical activity, and mortality during the 1995 Chicago heat wave. She also focuses on the validity of such measures and the development of new neighborhood-based metrics that reflect the perceptions and experiences of older residents. Currently she works on two Chicago-based studies of neighborhood context and older adult health, and is examining the role of the social and physical environment in older adult well-being with the National Social Life, Health, and Aging Project. Dr. Cagney holds a B.A. in sociology and political science from Western Michigan University, a Master of Public Policy from the University of Chicago, and a Ph.D. from Johns Hopkins University.

Judith Campisi Buck Institute for Research on Aging/ Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory https://www.buckinstitute.org/lab/campisi-lab/ Dr. Judith Campisi is a Senior Scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and a Professor at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging. Early in her career, Dr. Campisi became interested in the control of cellular senescence and its role in tumor suppression and aging. Since then, she has established a broad research program to understand various aspects of aging, with an emphasis on the interface between cancer and aging. Her laboratory has made several pioneering discoveries in these areas, and her research continues to challenge and alter existing paradigms. Most recently, Dr. Campisi received the first international research award in the medical and natural sciences of The Olav Thon Foundation, Norway's largest charitable organization.

Deborah Carr Boston University http://www.bu.edu/sociology/faculty-staff/faculty/deborah-carr/ Deborah Carr is Professor and Chair in the Sociology department at Boston University. She earned her Ph.D. in Sociology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1997. Dr. Carr has held faculty positions at University of Michigan, University of Wisconsin, and most recently at Rutgers University, where she was acting director of the Institute for Health, Health Care Policy & Aging Research. Her research interests include aging and the life course, psychosocial factors influences on health over the life course, and end-of-life issues. Her latest book, Golden Years: Social Inequalities in Later Life (2019, Russell Sage) delves into the ways that persistent race, class, and gender inequalities shape experiences of old age in the United States.

Steve Cole University of California, Los Angeles http://people.healthsciences.ucla.edu/institution/personnel?personnel_id=45359 Dr. Steve Cole is a Professor of Medicine and Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences in the UCLA School of Medicine. His research uses computational bioinformatics to map the biological pathways by which social environments influence gene expression by viral, cancer, and immune cell genomes. Dr. Cole is a member of the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center and the UCLA Molecular Biology Institute, director of the UCLA Social Genomics Core Laboratory and a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Eileen Crimmins University of Southern California http://gero.usc.edu/faculty/crimmins/ Eileen Crimmins is the AARP Chair in Gerontology, and University Professor at the Davis School of Gerontology at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. She is a University Professor at USC. She co-directs the USC/UCLA Center on Biodemography and Population Health, the NIA sponsored Biomarker Network, and the Multidisciplinary Research in Gerontology Training Program at USC. She is a member of the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Medicine, and fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Crimmins is a demographer whose work focuses on health and aging. Crimmins's research is in the area of factors promoting healthy aging and healthy life expectancy which examines the interaction of trends in life expectancy and population health. She has received the Robert W. Kleemeier Award for research from the Gerontological Society of America and the Matilda White Riley Distinguished Scholar Award from the Section on Aging and the Lifecourse of the American Sociological Society.

Ana Maria Cuervo Albert Einstein College of Medicine http://www.einstein.yu.edu/faculty/8784/ana-maria-cuervo/ Dr. Cuervo is co-director of the Einstein Institute for Aging Research, and a member of the Einstein Liver Research Center and Cancer Center. In 2001 she started her laboratory at Einstein, where she studies the role of protein-degradation in aging and age-related disorders, with emphasis in neurodegeneration and metabolic disorders. Dr. Cuervo's group is interested in understanding how altered proteins can be eliminated from the cells and their components recycled. Her group has linked alterations in lysosomal protein degradation (autophagy) with different neurodegenerative diseases including Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and Huntington's disease. They have also proven that restoration of normal lysosomal function prevents accumulation of damaged proteins with age, demonstrating this way that removal of these toxic products is possible.Dr. Cuervo is considered a leader in the field of protein degradation in relation to biology of aging and has presented her work in numerous national and international institutions, including the Robert R. Konh Memorial Lecture, the NIH Director's Lecture, the Roy Walford Endowed Lecture, the Cherkin Award lecture on Gerontology, the Feodor Lynen Lecture and the Margaret Pitman Lecture. She has organized and chaired international conferences on protein degradation and on aging, belongs to the editorial board of scientific journals in this topic, and is currently co-editor-in-chief of Aging Cell and associate editor of Autophagy. Dr. Cuervo has served in NIH advisory panels, special emphasis panels, and study sections, the NIA Scientific Council and has been recently elected member of the NIH Council of Councils. She has received the 2005 P. Benson Award in Cell Biology, the 2005/8 Keith Porter Fellow in Cell Biology, the 2006 Nathan Shock Memorial Lecture Award, the 2008 Vincent Cristofalo Rising Start in Aging Award, the 2010 Bennett J. Cohen Award in Aging Biology, the 2012 Marshall S. Horwitz, MD Faculty Prize for Research Excellence and the 2015 Saul Korey Prize in Translational Medicine Science.

Esther Friedman RAND Esther Friedman is a behavioral and social scientist at RAND, professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School, and Director, RAND Mini-Medical School for Social Scientists. Her research is motivated by an interest in how disparities in health, wealth, and aging come about. She is particularly interested in the role of family — both childhood family environments and later life family characteristics and relationships — in shaping trajectories of healthy aging. Friedman earned a Ph.D. in sociology from the University of California, Los Angeles. Prior to entering the Ph.D. program, she obtained a master's degree in statistics from Columbia University and worked as a statistician at Mathematica Policy Research and as a biostatistician at the Emory University Center on Health Outcomes and Quality. Most recently, she was a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Health & Society Scholar at Harvard University.

Jessica Hayes RAND Jessica Hayes is a Research Programmer at RAND, working primarily on the development, management and support of RAND data products created using the Health and Retirement Study, a nationally representative study of older households in the United States. Specifically, she helps to prepare the data, create new variables, and assist in the imputation process of income and wealth variables. She also performs analysis of the RAND HRS and American Life Panel (ALP) surveys. Prior to joining RAND, Ms. Hayes received her Master of Economics from UCLA and has worked as a Research Assistant in the Household and Real Estate Finance Section of the Federal Reserve, where she analyzed the relationship of credit scores on marriage using Equifax data and maintained and improved statistical documents on mortgage rates.

Steve Horvath University of California, Los Angeles https://ph.ucla.edu/faculty/horvath Dr Horvath is an aging researcher and bioinformatician whose research lies at the intersection of epidemiology, chronic diseases, epigenetics, genetics, and systems biology. He developed systems biologic approaches such as weighted gene co-expression network analysis. He works on all aspects of biomarker development with a particular focus on genomic biomarkers of aging. He developed a highly accurate multi-tissue biomarker of aging known as the epigenetic clock. Salient features of the epigenetic clock include its high accuracy and its applicability to a broad spectrum of tissues and cell types. He develops and applies methods for analyzing and integrating gene expression-, DNA methylation-, microRNA, genetic marker-, and complex phenotype data. His lab members apply and develop data mining methods to study a broad spectrum of diseases, e.g. aging research, cancer, cardiovascular disease, HIV, Huntington's disease, neurodegenerative diseases.

Chandra Keller NIH/NIA

https://www.nia.nih.gov/about/staff/keller-chandra Chandra Keller is a Social Science Analyst in the Office of the Director of the Division of Behavioral and Social Research (BSR) at the National Institute on Aging. In this role she provides division leadership with portfolio analysis and program evaluation support and is involved in many aspects of program staff work related to BSR's Alzheimer's disease and related dementias research portfolio. Chandra is a member of the Science of Behavior Change (SOBC) Common Fund Program Working Group and Implementation Team and has helped to coordinate the trans-NIH program's efforts since 2010. Prior to joining BSR as a federal employee, Chandra worked for Rose Li and Associates, Inc. for more than eight years serving BSR and other clients at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the U.S. Department of Education, and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. Previously, she served as a Presidential Management Fellow in the Office of Legislative Affairs and Budget at the Administration for Children and Families in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; a research assistant and adjunct professor at The George Washington University (GWU); and a special education teacher in public elementary schools in California and Virginia. She received a Bachelor of science in education and policy studies from Syracuse University, a Master of public policy from UCLA's Luskin School of Public Affairs, and a Doctor of education from GWU. Her doctoral dissertation involved secondary analyses of a national dataset to investigate education disparities among English language learners in K-12 special education programs.

Kenneth Kosik University of California, Santa Barbara

https://www.mcdb.ucsb.edu/people/faculty/kosik Kenneth S. Kosik completed a B.A. and M.A. in English literature from Case Western Reserve University in 1972 and an M.D. from the Medical College of Pennsylvania in 1976. He served as a resident in neurology at Tufts New England Medical Center and was Chief Resident in 1980. Beginning in 1980 he held a series of academic appointments at the Harvard Medical School and achieved the rank of full professor in 1996. In 2004, Kosik became the Harriman Professor of Neuroscience Research and Co-Director of the Neuroscience Research Institute at the University of California, Santa Barbara. The Kosik lab approach is largely reductionist with an emphasis on genes, molecules and cells, and studies in the lab also encompass systems level informatic approaches that include large genomic and transcriptional and imaging data sets. One theme in the lab is how cells acquire and lose their identities. The lab is also interested in the underlying molecular basis of plasticity, particularly how protein translation at the synapse affects learning and how impairments of plasticity lead to neurodegenerative diseases.

Kenneth M. Langa University of Michigan

https://micda.psc.isr.umich.edu/people/profile/566/Kenneth_M_Langa Dr. Langa's research focuses on the epidemiology and costs of chronic disease in older adults, with an emphasis on Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. He is currently focusing on the relationship of cardiovascular risk factors to cognitive decline and dementia in middle-age and older adults. In 2007, Dr. Langa was a Visiting Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Institute of Public Health at the University of Cambridge where he established collaborations with an interdisciplinary research team performing cross-national comparisons of the epidemiology and outcomes of dementia in the United States and England.

Jinkook Lee University of Southern California and RAND https://dornsife.usc.edu/cf/econ/econ_faculty_display.cfm?Person_ID=1064143 Jinkook Lee is the Director of Program on Global Aging, Health, and Policy (p2aging.org) at University of Southern California and an adjunct senior economist at RAND. She obtained her Ph.D. at the Ohio State University and previously held faculty positions at the Ohio State University and the University of Georgia. Her research agenda focuses on economics of aging, which has become increasingly interdisciplinary in recent years. She has co-led the development of two multidisciplinary, longitudinal population surveys, the Korean Longitudinal Study of Aging (KLoSA) and the Longitudinal Aging Study in India (LASI), and currently serves as a co-PI of LASI. She also leads an international data harmonization project funded by the National Institute on Aging, the Gateway to Global Aging Data (g2aging.org), a platform for population survey data on aging from 31 countries around the world. Her current research interests include late-life cognition and dementia, the determinants of late-life health and subjective well-being, and policy effects on health and wellbeing of elderly in East Asia.

Ronald Lee University of California, Berkeley http://www.populationsciences.berkeley.edu/people/ron-lee Professor Ronald Lee holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Harvard University, and currently holds the Edward G. and Nancy S. Jordan Endowed Chair in Economics. For nineteen years, Dr. Lee was the Director of the Center on the Economics and Demography of Aging at U.C. Berkeley, funded by the National Institute of Aging. His current research focuses on intergenerational transfers and population aging. He co-directs with Andrew Mason the National Transfer Accounts project, which currently includes 28 collaborating countries, and is estimating intergenerational flows of resources through the public and private sectors. Honors include: Presidency of the Population Association of America, the Mindel C. Sheps Award for research in Mathematical Demography, the PAA Irene B. Taeuber Award for outstanding contributions in the field of demography. He is an elected member of the National Academy of Sciences, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and a Corresponding member of the British Academy. He has chaired the population and social science study section

Robert Levenson University of California, Berkeley http://psychology.berkeley.edu/people/robert-w-levenson Robert W. Levenson works in the areas of human psychophysiology and affective neuroscience, both of which involve studying the interplay between psychological and physiological processes. Much of his work focuses on the nature of human emotion, in terms of its physiological manifestations, variations in emotion associated with age, gender, culture, and pathology, and the role emotion plays in interpersonal interactions. Dr. Levenson's research group is currently focusing primarily on two major projects: a study of emotion and normal aging and a study of the impact of neurodegenerative diseases on emotional functioning, both supported by grants from the National Institute of Aging. Back To Top

Kathleen McGarry University of California, Los Angeles https://economics.ucla.edu/person/kathleen-mcgarry/ Kathleen McGarry is a professor of economics at the University of California, Los Angeles and a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research. Dr. McGarry's research focuses on the well being of the elderly with particular attention paid to public and private transfers, including the Medicare and Supplemental Security Income programs and the transfer of resources within families. Her research combines work on the financial aspects of aging with issues related to health economics to examine insurance coverage among the elderly. She has studied long-term care, health, and life insurance markets, as well as the role played by families in providing insurance for their least well-off members. McGarry's current work analyzes the importance of end of life medical expenses, particularly expenses associated with nursing homes and home health care, and differences in spending by disability status. Back To Top

Kathleen J. Mullen RAND https://www.rand.org/about/people/m/mullen_kathleen_j.html Kathleen Mullen is a senior economist at RAND and director of the RAND Center for Disability Research; she is also associate director of the Economics, Sociology and Statistics Department and editor-in-chief of The RAND Journal of Economics, a leading peer-reviewed journal on industrial organization, regulation, and contracting. Her work addresses the economics of disability, health and retirement, with an emphasis on the incentive effects of social insurance programs such as Social Security and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). In her research, Mullen has employed a variety of research designs applying both reduced form and structural econometric methods. She has pursued research on, among other things, the effects of SSDI receipt on labor supply; the effects of long waiting times on the subsequent labor force participation and earnings of rejected SSDI applicants; how changes in eligibility requirements affect SSDI or Social Security claiming; and the effects of changes in Social Security or disability insurance incentives in other countries on labor supply for workers at older ages, and what those findings suggest about potential evaluations of reforms in the United States. Mullen received her Ph.D. in economics from the University of Chicago. Back To Top

Drystan Phillips University of Southern California and RAND https://cesr.usc.edu/people/staff/drystanp Drystan Phillips is the Assistant Director of the Program on Global Aging, Health, and Policy at the USC Center for Economic and Social Research. With a background in applied economics and labor and population research, Phillips is an experienced programmer. His research interests include the process of aging across different cultures and countries, the interplay of genetics, environment, and behavior on longevity, and the opportunities and challenges of multidisciplinary, representative, longitudinal survey data. His most recent project investigates the consequences and benefits of different imputation methods for addressing the issues of missing values in survey data. Phillips has helped develop and helps maintain the Gateway to Global Aging Data. Back To Top

John Phillips NIH/NIA https://www.nia.nih.gov/about/staff/phillips-john Dr. John W. R. Phillips serves as Chief of the Population and Social Processes Branch (PSP) of the NIA Division of Behavioral and Social Research (BSR). During a career spanning over 20 years, John has worked to produce research and data resources on aging related topics. Prior to joining BSR in 2018, John was Associate Commissioner for Research, Evaluation, and Statistics at the US Social Security Administration, one of the 13 principal federal statistical agencies charged with producing research and data to inform policy-makers and the public about the nation’s retirement and disability programs. He previously served in other research roles in the federal government including Health Scientist Administrator for NIA, as well as Research Economist and Director of the Office of Policy Research at SSA. John received a PhD in Economics from Syracuse University. His research examined aging issues ranging from retirement security, intergenerational transfers, and distributional effects of retirement and disability programs. Both his pre-doctoral research and his post-doctoral fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania were funded by NIA. John’s current portfolio at NIA focuses on the economics of aging and the development of international comparators to the US Health and Retirement Study to support aging research. Back To Top

Dana Plude NIH/NIA https://www.nia.nih.gov/about/staff/plude-dana Dr. Dana Jeffrey Plude is Deputy Director in the Division of Behavioral and Social Research (DBSR) where he also manages a research portfolio on cognitive aging (including experimental aging research, driving and memory/attention/decision-making). He also serves as the point-person for training/career development applications, conference grants and small business activities. Prior to joining NIA in December 2016, he served as Associate Director and Research/Review Integrity Officer in the Division of Receipt & Referral in the Center for Scientific Review (CSR) before which he was Chief of the Bio-behavioral and Behavioral Processes Integrated Review Group (BBBP IRG) and Scientific Review Officer for the Cognition and Perception study section as well as Special Emphasis Panels including those involving fellowships and small business applications. During his tenure at CSR he also served as Acting Division Director (AIDS, Behavioral and Populations Sciences), Acting NIH Research Integrity Officer and Acting Chief of the Population Sciences and Epidemiology IRG. He has won several NIH Director/CSR Director awards and has contributed to several NIH Regional Seminars. Before joining CSR in 2002, he was Associate Professor and Associate Chair in Psychology at the University of Maryland – College Park for 17 years. He earned a Ph.D. in Psychology from Syracuse University, where he specialized in lifespan development and mental function in the elderly. His basic and applied research centered on aging, selective attention and memory and this research was supported in part by funding from NIA, including pre-doctoral T32 support, a post-doctoral F32 NRSA award and R01 and SBIR funding. Back To Top