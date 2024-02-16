Mini-Medical School for Social Scientists
2019 Conference Agenda
July 8-9, 2019
RAND Headquarters
Santa Monica, California
Monday, July 8
8:00 – 8:45 a.m.
Registration and Breakfast
8:45 – 9:00 a.m.
|
Opening Remarks
Esther Friedman, Director, RAND Mini-Medical School for Social Scientists
9:00 – 10:00 a.m.
|
Research "Speed Networking"
10:00 – 10:30 a.m.
|
Break
10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|
Kenneth Kosik, University of California, Santa Barbara
Alzheimer's Disease: Envisioning a Cure
12:00 – 1:30 p.m.
|
Lunch
1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
|
Steve Cole, University of California, Los Angeles
Aging and the Social Regulation of Gene Expression
3:00 – 3:30 p.m.
|
Break
3:30 – 5:00 p.m.
|
Ana Maria Cuervo, Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Autophagy: Trash Recycling for a Long and Healthy Life
Selective Autophagy as a Potential Therapeutic Target for Neurodegenerative Disorders [PDF]
Aging as a Biological Target for Prevention and Therapy
5:00 p.m.
|
Adjourn
6:00 – 8:30 p.m.
|
Reception and Dinner
Tuesday, July 9
8:30 – 9:00 a.m.
|
Breakfast
9:00 – 10:30 a.m.
Kathleen Mullen, RAND; Jinkook Lee University of Southern California and RAND; John Phillips, NIH/NIA; Dana Plude, NIH/NIA ; Chandra Keller, NIH/NIA.
Panel Discussion: Constructing Successful NIH Proposals
10:30 – 11:00 a.m.
|
Break
Steve Horvath, University of California, Los Angeles
Epigenetic Clocks and Predictors of Lifespan in Humans
12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
|
Lunch
1:30 – 3:00 p.m.
|
Judith Campisi, Buck Institute for Research on Aging/ Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Cancer and Aging: Rival Demons?
3:00 – 3:30 p.m.
|
Break
3:30 – 5:00 p.m.
|
Kristine Yaffe, University of California, San Francisco
Dementia Prevention at the Population Level: Modifiable Risk Factors
The Projected Effect of Risk Factor Reduction on Alzheimer's Disease Prevalence
Potential for Primary Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease: an Analysis of Population-based Data [PDF]
Cognitive Aging: Progress in Understanding and Opportunities for Action (Please read summary pages 17-30)
Preventing Cognitive Decline and Dementia: A Way Forward (Please read summary pages 1-16)
5:00 – 5:15 p.m.
Final Remarks & Adjourn