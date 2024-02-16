Mini-Medical School for Social Scientists

2019 Conference Agenda

July 8-9, 2019
RAND Headquarters
Santa Monica, California

Monday, July 8

8:00 – 8:45 a.m.

Registration and Breakfast

8:45 – 9:00 a.m.

Opening Remarks

Esther Friedman, Director, RAND Mini-Medical School for Social Scientists

9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Research "Speed Networking"

10:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Break

10:30 – 12:00 p.m.

Kenneth Kosik, University of California, Santa Barbara

Alzheimer's Disease: Envisioning a Cure

12:00 – 1:30 p.m.

Lunch

1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Steve Cole, University of California, Los Angeles

Aging and the Social Regulation of Gene Expression

Transcript origin analysis identifies antigen- presenting cells as primary targets of socially regulated gene expression in leukocytes [PDF]

Social Regulation of Human Gene Expression [PDF]

Computational identification of gene–social environment interaction at the human IL6 locus [PDF]

3:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Break

3:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Ana Maria Cuervo, Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Autophagy: Trash Recycling for a Long and Healthy Life

Selective Autophagy as a Potential Therapeutic Target for Neurodegenerative Disorders [PDF]

Aging as a Biological Target for Prevention and Therapy

Proteostasis and Aging

Autophagy and Aging: Keeping that Old Broom Working

5:00 p.m.

Adjourn

6:00 – 8:30 p.m.

Reception and Dinner

Tuesday, July 9

8:30 – 9:00 a.m.

Breakfast

9:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Kathleen Mullen, RAND; Jinkook Lee University of Southern California and RAND; John Phillips, NIH/NIA; Dana Plude, NIH/NIA ; Chandra Keller, NIH/NIA.

Panel Discussion: Constructing Successful NIH Proposals

10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Break

11:00 – 12:30 p.m.  

Steve Horvath, University of California, Los Angeles

Epigenetic Clocks and Predictors of Lifespan in Humans

DNA methylation age of human tissues and cell types

DNA methylation-based biomarkers and the epigenetic clock theory of ageing

DNA methylation GrimAge strongly predicts lifespan and healthspan

An epigenetic clock analysis of race/ethnicity, sex, and coronary heart disease

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Lunch

1:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Judith Campisi, Buck Institute for Research on Aging/ Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Cancer and Aging: Rival Demons?

Aging, cellular senescence, and cancer

3:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Break

3:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Kristine Yaffe, University of California, San Francisco

Dementia Prevention at the Population Level: Modifiable Risk Factors

The Projected Effect of Risk Factor Reduction on Alzheimer's Disease Prevalence

Potential for Primary Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease: an Analysis of Population-based Data [PDF]

Cognitive Aging: Progress in Understanding and Opportunities for Action (Please read summary pages 17-30)

Preventing Cognitive Decline and Dementia: A Way Forward (Please read summary pages 1-16)

5:00 – 5:15 p.m.

Final Remarks & Adjourn