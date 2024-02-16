Demography, Economics, Psychology, and Epidemiology of Aging
2020 Virtual Conference Agenda
July 8–10, 2020
Wednesday, July 8
8:30 – 8:40 a.m. (PT)
Opening Remarks
8:40 – 9:40 a.m. (PT)
Robert Levenson, University of California, Berkeley
Emotion: Two Paths in Late Life
Poor Caregiver Mental Health Predicts Mortality Of Patients With Neurodegenerative Disease
9:40 – 10:25 a.m. (PT)
10:25 – 11:25 a.m. (PT)
Kathleen Cagney, University of Chicago
Place, Aging and Health
11:25 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. (PT)
12:10 – 12:40 p.m. (PT)
Breakout Sessions
12:40 – 1:40 p.m. (PT)
Dan Benjamin, University of Southern California
Social-Science Genomics: Primer and Progress Report
1:40 – 2:10 p.m. (PT)
2:10 – 3:10 p.m. (PT)
Richard Suzman Memorial Lecture
Work as a Social Determinant of Health and Aging
3:10 p.m. (PT)
Adjourn
Thursday, July 9
8:30 – 9:30 a.m. (PT)
Kenneth Langa, University of Michigan
Cognitive Aging, Dementia, and the Future of an Aging Society
Unfinished Business in Preventing Alzheimer Disease
Cognitive Aging, Dementia, and the Future of an Aging Population [PDF]
Preclinical Alzheimer Disease—Early Diagnosis or Overdiagnosis?
9:30 – 10:15 a.m. (PT)
10:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. (PT)
David Grabowski, Harvard University
Aging and Long-Term Care
11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (PT)
12:00 – 12:30 p.m. (PT)
Breakout Sessions
12:30 – 12:40 p.m. (PT)
12:40 – 1:40 p.m. (PT)
Deborah Carr, Boston University
End-of-Life: What Is It, and How Might We Improve It?
Well-Being at the End of Life [PDF]
Is Death the Great Equalizer? Disparities in Death and Dying [PDF], pp. 179-209 in Golden Years? Social Inequality in Later Life, New York: Russell Sage Foundation
Death and Dying in the Contemporary United States: What are the Psychological Implications of Anticipated Death? [PDF]
Bereavement in the Time of Coronavirus: Unprecedented Challenges Demand Novel Interventions
1:40 p.m. (PT)
Adjourn
Friday, July 10
8:30 – 9:30 a.m. (PT)
Panel Discussion: Constructing Successful NIH Proposals
9:30 – 10:30 a.m. (PT)
Breakout Session
10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. (PT)
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (PT)
Jessica Hayes, RAND
RAND HRS
12:00 – 1:00 p.m. (PT)
Drystan Phillips, University of Southern California
Gateway to Global Aging Data
1:00 p.m. (PT)
Final Remarks & Adjourn