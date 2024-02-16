Demography, Economics, Psychology, and Epidemiology of Aging

2020 Virtual Conference Agenda

July 8–10, 2020

Wednesday, July 8

Time Session

8:30 – 8:40 a.m. (PT)
11:30 – 11:40 a.m. (ET)

Opening Remarks
Kathleen Mullen, Senior Economist, RAND and Director, RAND Summer Institute Workshop on Aging

8:40 – 9:40 a.m. (PT)
11:40 a.m. – 12:40 p.m. (ET)

Robert Levenson, University of California, Berkeley

Emotion: Two Paths in Late Life
Moderator: Ryan Best, Postdoctoral Fellow in the Study of Aging, RAND

Poor Caregiver Mental Health Predicts Mortality Of Patients With Neurodegenerative Disease

9:40 – 10:25 a.m. (PT)
12:40 – 1:25 p.m. (ET)

Virtual Break

10:25 – 11:25 a.m. (PT)
1:25 – 2:25 p.m. (ET)

Kathleen Cagney, University of Chicago

Place, Aging and Health
Moderator: Kathryn Edwards, Assoc. Economist, RAND

11:25 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. (PT)
2:25 – 3:10 p.m. (ET)

Virtual Break

12:10 – 12:40 p.m. (PT)
3:10 – 3:40 p.m. (ET)

Breakout Sessions
(Berkman, Cagney, Carr, Grabowski, Levenson)

12:40 – 1:40 p.m. (PT)
3:40 – 4:40 p.m. (ET)

Dan Benjamin, University of Southern California

Social-Science Genomics: Primer and Progress Report
Moderator: Drew Anderson, Assoc. Economist, RAND

Using Genetics for Social Science

Genetic Endowments and Wealth Inequality [PDF]

Education Can Reduce Health Differences Related to Genetic Risk of Obesity

The Arrival of Social Science Genomics

1:40 – 2:10 p.m. (PT)
4:40 – 5:10 p.m. (ET)

Virtual Break

2:10 – 3:10 p.m. (PT)
5:10 – 6:10 p.m. (ET)

Richard Suzman Memorial Lecture
Lisa Berkman, Harvard University

Work as a Social Determinant of Health and Aging
Moderator: Michael Hurd, Director, RAND Center for the Study of Aging

3:10 p.m. (PT)
6:10 p.m. (ET)

Adjourn

Thursday, July 9

Time Session

8:30 – 9:30 a.m. (PT)
11:30 – 12:30 (ET)

Kenneth Langa, University of Michigan

Cognitive Aging, Dementia, and the Future of an Aging Society
Moderator: Jodi Liu, Policy Researcher, RAND

Unfinished Business in Preventing Alzheimer Disease

Cognitive Aging, Dementia, and the Future of an Aging Population [PDF]

Preclinical Alzheimer Disease—Early Diagnosis or Overdiagnosis?

9:30 – 10:15 a.m. (PT)
12:30 – 1:15 p.m. (ET)

Virtual Break

10:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. (PT)
2:15 – 3:00 p.m. (ET)

David Grabowski, Harvard University

Aging and Long-Term Care
Moderator: Nahom Beyene, Engineer, RAND

Nursing Homes Are Ground Zero for COVID-19 Pandemic

Nursing Home Care in Crisis in the Wake of COVID-19

The Market for Long-Term Care Services

Medicare and Medicaid: Conflicting Incentives for Long-Term Care

11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (PT)
2:15 – 3:00 p.m. (ET)

Virtual Break

12:00 – 12:30 p.m. (PT)
3:00 – 3:30 p.m. (ET)

Breakout Sessions
(Benjamin, Cagney, Carr, Grabowski, Levenson)

12:30 – 12:40 p.m. (PT)
3:30 – 3:40 p.m. (ET)

Virtual Break

12:40 – 1:40 p.m. (PT)
3:40 – 4:40 p.m. (ET)

Deborah Carr, Boston University

End-of-Life: What Is It, and How Might We Improve It?
Moderator: Emily Chen, Behavioral/Social Scientist, RAND

Well-Being at the End of Life [PDF]

Is Death the Great Equalizer? Disparities in Death and Dying [PDF], pp. 179-209 in Golden Years? Social Inequality in Later Life, New York: Russell Sage Foundation

Death and Dying in the Contemporary United States: What are the Psychological Implications of Anticipated Death? [PDF]

Bereavement in the Time of Coronavirus: Unprecedented Challenges Demand Novel Interventions

1:40 p.m. (PT)
4:40 p.m. (ET)

Adjourn

Friday, July 10

Time Session

8:30 – 9:30 a.m. (PT)
11:30 – 12:30 (ET)

Panel Discussion: Constructing Successful NIH Proposals
Kathleen Mullen, RAND; Jinkook Lee, University of Southern California and RAND; John Phillips, National Institute on Aging.
Moderator: Jordan Harrison, Assoc. Policy Researcher, RAND

9:30 – 10:30 a.m. (PT)
12:30 – 1:30 p.m. (ET)

Breakout Session
(NIH Office Hours)

10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. (PT)
1:30 – 2:00 p.m. (ET)

Virtual Break

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (PT)
2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (ET)

Jessica Hayes, RAND

RAND HRS

12:00 – 1:00 p.m. (PT)
3:00 – 4:00 p.m. (ET)

Drystan Phillips, University of Southern California

Gateway to Global Aging Data

1:00 p.m. (PT)
4:00 p.m. (ET)

Final Remarks & Adjourn