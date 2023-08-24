Demography, Economics, Psychology, and Epidemiology of Aging

The annual RAND Summer Institute (RSI) on the Demography, Economics, Psychology, and Epidemiology of Aging addresses critical issues facing our aging population, and offers attendees the opportunity to connect with expert researchers in a variety of disciplines to discuss the interrelationship of health, economic, status, and public policy in the aging field.

The conference is held just after the Mini-Medical School for Social Scientists. The conference aims to serve as a vehicle to provide additional training to researchers new to the field of aging, and is sponsored by the National Institute on Aging and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Office of Behavioral and Social Sciences Research.

The RSI is on hiatus in 2024. We look forward to welcoming back participants in 2025.

Questions?

Contact: Cary Greif (cary_greif@rand.org)