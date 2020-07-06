Mini-Medical School for Social Scientists

Photo by Diane Baldwin/RAND

The Mini-Medical School, sponsored by the National Institute on Aging and the NIH Office of Behavioral and Social Sciences Research, is an invitational series of lectures about biomedical issues relating to aging. The Mini-Medical School program should be of interest to all non-medically trained scholars whose research relates to the aging process and the medical treatment of elderly.

The program is organized as a series of lectures, each with a distinct theme. Topics will be drawn from the diverse fields of biomedicine, including biology, genetics, patient care, psychiatry, and other areas. Expert clinicians and researchers will lecture on how the practice of medicine can inform, and improve, social science research. Participants will gain insight into the science of aging and a greater understanding of relevant medical issues.

The conference is held just prior to the workshop in Demography, Economics, Psychology, and Epidemiology of Aging. Participants attending RSI are encouraged to attend both sessions. The Mini-Medical School will pay travel and living expenses for as many of the invited attendees as funds allow. This program affords a unique opportunity to learn about the practice of medicine in an informal setting with other social science researchers.

The RSI is on hiatus in 2024. We look forward to welcoming back participants in 2025.

Questions?

Contact: Cary Greif (cary_greif@rand.org)

Featured Multimedia