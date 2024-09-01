EGSF Documentation

DRU-1538/1-NICHD, The Guatemalan Survey of Family Health, Appendix A: English Questionnaires. This document provides the English translation of the questionnaires used in the household and individual surveys and in the community and provider surveys.

DRU-1538/2-NICHD, The Guatemalan Survey of Family Health, Appendix B: Spanish Questionnaires. This document provides the original Spanish version of the questionnaires used in the household and individual surveys and in the community and provider surveys.

DRU-1538/3-NICHD, The 1995 Guatemalan Survey of Family Health (EGSF): Overview and Codebook. This document provides an overview of the EGSF survey which includes discussions of questionnaire construction, sampling, fieldwork, response rates, data entry and cleaning, and data quality. It also provides descriptions of all variables and their locations in the EGSF data files, plus provides descriptions of IFLS data format and file structure plus guidelines for data use, with special emphasis on working with identifiers, making links across different parts of the survey, and using the calendar data.