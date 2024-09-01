Obtaining EGSF Data

The EGSF data and documentation are available from the National Archive of Computerized Data on Aging (NACDA) public holdings of the Inter-University Consortium for Political and Social Research (ICPSR), based at the University of Michigan. You may download the surveys directly from the NACDA public website.

Requests Concerning the Use of EGSF Data

Please note that the 1995 Encuesta Guatemalteca de Salud Familiar (EGSF) database is copyrighted by RAND, Princeton University, and the Nutritional Institute of Central America and Panama (INCAP) (copyright 1997).

Permission to copy the data and documentation is granted for use in academic and public policy research and is granted to data archives/libraries to make copies as needed to fulfill research requests. Authorization by the copyright holders is needed for copying or using the 1995 EGSF database for uses other than academic and public policy research. Please contact RAND's Permissions Office if you have authorization questions.

In return for use of the 1995 EGSF database, we request that you please acknowledge RAND, Princeton, and Nutritional Institute of Central America and Panama (INCAP) in any publications based on the EGSF data. Below is a draft of such an acknowledgment. Data librarians should forward these requests to all those who obtain the EGSF data from their data collection.

The EGSF data were collected by Noreen Goldman (Princeton University) and Anne Pebley (RAND) in collaboration with the Nutritional Institute of Central America and Panama (INCAP), under grants from the National Institutes of Child Health and Human Development.

Please note: The EGSF is no longer actively supported. Please review the documentation and the data along with your programming code to resolve questions and problems.