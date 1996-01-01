The Malaysian Family Life Survey: Summary Report
Jan 1, 1978
In return for use of the MFLS-1 database, we request that you please acknowledge RAND and in any publications based on the MFLS-1 data. Below is a draft of such an acknowledgment. Data librarians should forward these requests to all those who obtain the MFLS-1 data from their data collection.
The First Malaysian Family Life Survey was a collaborative effort of Survey Research Malaysia (SRM) and RAND.
The 1976 MFLS-1 data and documentation are available for download below. The documentation is in pdf format. The data are available in three formats: SAS, Stata and raw ascii.
All documents are available as free PDF downloads from RAND:
PLEASE NOTE: ROUND 1, ROUND 2 AND ROUND 3 DATA FILES HAVE THE SAME FILE NAMES. YOU MUST UNZIP THE ARCHIVES IN DIFFERENT SUBDIRECTORIES TO AVOID OVERWRITING DATA FILES.
|
SAS Transport files:
|MF1RND1_exp.zip
|(round 1 files)
|MF1RND2_exp.zip
|(round 2 files)
|MF1RND3_exp.zip
|(round 3 files)
|
SAS transport files were created with the xport engine using Proc Copy.
Please note: The MFLS-1 database contains variables that are stored with a SAS length of greater than 4. If a data conversion program is used to convert the SAS transport files into another format, please check to see that the default for variable length (if that is part of the conversion routine) is set for double precision so that large values will convert properly.
|
Stata files:
|MF1RND1_dta.zip
|(round 1 files)
|MF1RND2_dta.zip
|(household data: pemit1-4, antro, suppl)
|MF1RND3_dta.zip
|(SAS program to convert .exp to SAS files)
|
ASCII files:
|MF1RND1_raw.zip
|(round 1 files)
|MF1RND2_raw.zip
|(round 2 files)
|MF1RND2_raw.zip
|(round 3 files)
|MF1input_raw.zip
|(input statements and labels)
|NEW23_lbl.zip
|(labels for the new23 data)
|
Please note: The SAS input programs are text files. Users will need to change the pathnames in the input program files to match those of their system and will need to edit the input program files to fit the programming language being used.
|
The Individual-Level Dataset (ASCII only):
|
The original raw MFLS-1 data file was hierarchical in structure. For each household, and for each questionnaire administered in a given round, there was a summary record, followed by a variable number of fixed-length records. This configuration, while economical for data storage at the time, was not ideal for analysis. In particular, certain research hypotheses for which the unit of analysis is the individual require another configuration of the data. Early users of the MFLS saw a need for a dataset consisting of one fixed-length record per individual, and the individual-level dataset was created to fill that need.
The focus of the individual-level dataset is on current micro- economic variables. Demographic, time allocation, and income and wealth information are present in the individual-level dataset, both at the individual level and at the household level. Virtually all of the retrospective data have been omitted from the individual-level dataset, since processing these data requires a different approach.
We have made this original MFLS-1 individual-level dataset, which is from 1981, available to users in case it proves helpful. Please see the document titled "The First Malaysian Family Life Survey: Codebook for the Individual-Level Dataset" for a description of this file.
|MF1individual_raw.zip
|(MFLS-1 individual ascii file and codebook—not available in SAS or Stata format)