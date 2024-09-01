Download MFLS-2 Data

In return for use of the MFLS-2 database, we request that you please acknowledge RAND and LPPKN in any publications based on the MFLS-2 data. Below is a draft of such an acknowledgment. Data librarians should forward these requests to all those who obtain the MFLS-2 data from their data collection.

The Second Malaysian Family Life Survey was a collaborative effort of Lembaga Penduduk dan Pembangunan Keluarga Negara (National Population and Family Development Board) in Malaysia and RAND.

Download MFLS-2 Data

The 1988 MFLS-2 data and documentation are available for download below. The documentation is in pdf format. The data are available in three formats: SAS, Stata and raw ascii.

Documentation

All documents are available as free PDF downloads from the RAND Bookstore:

Data

PLEASE NOTE: NEW/SENIOR DATA FILES AND PANEL/CHILDREN DATA FILES HAVE THE SAME FILE NAMES. YOU MUST UNZIP THE ARCHIVES IN DIFFERENT SUBDIRECTORIES TO AVOID OVERWRITING DATA FILES.

SAS Transport files: MF2NS_exp.zip (New and Senior files) MF2PC_exp.zip (Panel and Child files files) MF2commexp.zip (MF26 and MF27 files) SAS transport files were created with the xport engine using Proc Copy. Please note: The MFLS-2 database contains variables that are stored with a SAS length of greater than 4. If a data conversion program is used to convert the SAS transport files into another format, please check to see that the default for variable length (if that is part of the conversion routine) is set for double precision so that large values will convert properly. Stata files: MF2NS_dta.zip (New and Senior files) MF2PC_dta.zip (Panel and Child files) MF2commdta.zip (MF26 and MF27 files) ASCII files: MF2NS_raw.zip (New and Senior files) MF2PC_raw.zip (Panel and Child files) MF2commraw.zip (MF26 and MF27 files) MF2inputpgms.zip (input statements for MFLS2 ascii data)

Please note: The SAS input programs are text files. Users will need to change the pathnames in the input program files to match those of their system and will need to edit the input program files to fit the programming language being used.