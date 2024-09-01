Obtaining MHSS-1 Data

The MHSS-1 data and documentation have been sent to ICPSR for inclusion in their public NACDA holdings, and are only available at the following website: www.icpsr.umich.edu/NACDA.

Please note: The MHSS-1 data files are no longer available from RAND. All requests for additional locational data beyond what is in the MHSS-1 public use data and for linking MHSS-1 public use data to other sources should be directed to ICPSR. MHSS-1 user data support is no longer available via email. Please review the documentation and the data along with your programming code to resolve questions and problems.