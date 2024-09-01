1986 Economic Census
Questionnaire
Documentation
Listings of Establishments
Village Level Recapitulations
- Number of Establishments and Workers in Mining and Quarrying according to Legal Entity (RDLI,2)
- Number of Establishments and Workers in Manufacturing Industry according to Industry Category (RDLI,3)
- Number of Establishments and Workers in Electricity, Gas and Water Sector according to Business Type (RDLI,4)
- Number of Establishments and Workers in Building and Construction according to Legal Entity (RDLI,5)
- Number of Establishments and Workers in Trading according to Business Type (RDLI,6)
- Number of Establishments and Workers in Transportation, Storage and Communications according to Business Type (RDLI,7)
- Number of Establishments and Workers in in Finance, Insurance, Real Estate and Property Rental, Services Sector (RDLI,8)
- Number of Establishments and Workers in Community and Social Service, Entertainment and Individuals (RDLI,9)
- Number of Establishments and Workers in Mining and Quarrying according to Business Type (RDL.II 2.1)
- Number of Establishments and Land Area Under Their Control, By Type of Business (RDL.II 2.2)
- Number of Establishments in Large Industry Category by Sub-Sector (RDL II 3.1.1)
- Number of Workers in Large Industry Category by Sub-Sector (RDL II 3.1.2)
- Number of Establishments in Medium Industry Category by Sub-Sector (RDL II 3.2.1)
- Number of Workers in Medium Industry Category by Sub-Sector (RDL II 3.2.2)
- Number of Establishments in Small Industry Category by Sub-Sector (RDL II 3.3.1)
- Number of Workers in Small Industry Category by Sub-Sector (RDL II 3.3.2)
- Number of Establishments in Home Industry/Handicraft Category by Sub-Sector (RDL II 3.4.1)
- Number of Workers in Home Industry/Handicraft Category by Sub-Sector (RDL II 3.4.2)
- Number of Non-PLN Electricity Establishments and Workers by Generator Power (RDL II 4)
- Number of Establishments and Workers in Building/Construction Sector by Primary Activity (RDL II 5.1)
- Number of Establishments in Building/Construction Sector by Establishment's Qualifications (RDL II 5.2)
- Number of Establishments and Workers in Trading Sector, with Legal Entities, by Type of Business (RDL II 6)
- Number of Establishments and Workers in Transportation, Storage, and Communications Sector, with Legal Entities, by Type of Business (RDL II 7)
- Number of Establishments and Workers in Finance, Insurance, Real Estate and Property Rental and Services Companies by Legal Entity (RDL II 8.1)
- Number of Establishments and Workers in Real Estate and Property Rental and Services Companies by Type of Business (RDL II 8.2)
- Number of Establishments and Workers in Community and Social Services, Entertainment and Individuals, by Legal Entity (RDL II 9.1)
- Number of Establishments and Workers in Community and Social Services, Entertainment and Individuals with Legal Entity by Type of Business (RDL II 9.2)
- Sensus Ekonomi 1986 Large-Medium Industry Manual
- Sensus Ekonomi 1986 Large-Medium Industry Manual (Additional Questions)
- Sensus Ekonomi 1986 Small Industry Manual