Rural Consumer Price Survey
The Farmer's Terms of Trade (FTT, or Nilai Tukar Petani) index tracks price trends of expenditures (consumption and production inputs) relative to incomes (i.e. farmgate prices) for rural producer households. Price data is gathered for several hundred markets throughout Indonesia using the HP 1 (for consumption) and HP 2 (farmgate prices and production costs) questionnaire series. Price indices are prepared for provinces at the rural level with varying coverage and base-years.
Questionnaires
- Food Expenditures (HP 1A)
- Non-Food Expenditures (HP 1B)
- Food Crops (HP 2.1, NT)
- Small-Holder Estate Crops (HP2.2, NT)
- Livestock (HP2.3, NT)
- Fish (HP 2.4, NT)
- Forestry (HP 2.5, NT)
Documentation
- Food Expenditures (HP1A) Instructions
- Non-Food Expenditures (HP1B) Instructions
- Farmers Terms of Trade Price Gathering Manual
- FTT 1993 Weighting Diagram (NT)
- FTT 1993 Coding Diagram (NT)