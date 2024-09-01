Urban Consumer Price Survey

The monthly Indonesian consumer price index (Indeks Harga Konsumen, IHK) is calculated on the basis of price collection in cities throughout the archipelago. The national CPI is a weighted average of the urban indices and provides a measure of price changes over time. Currently the 1996 Base Year index encompasses all provincial capitals plus seventeen additional cities. Each city index encompasses over two hundred items. The previous 1989 base year encompasses all 27 provincial capitals at the time. Periodic publications also provide price levels data for a host of goods and services across the country.

