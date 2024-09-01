Special Survey on Household Savings and Investments

The SKTIR is conducted in the context of the Five Year Development Plans (PELITA) to obtain data on the source and use of community funds, and annual households savings and investments in particular. The sample size of the SKTIRs has ranged from +/- 4,000 to 10,000 households. Depending on the year, the survey covers a minimum of 10 provinces to all provinces.

