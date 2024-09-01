Large and Medium-scale Manufacturing Survey

The Statistik Industri (SI) was initiated in 1975 to encompass all manufacturing firms with twenty or more employees on an annual basis. The dataset provides comprehensive establishment level data covering over 22,000 establishments in 1996. After the 1986 Economic Census, which suggested that a significant number of establishmentswere previously not registered, BPS introduced an annual &ldquot;backcast&rdquot; of the SI. The backcast SI (BSI) provides panel estimates of a limited number ofvariables and is updated each year.

