Contextual Data Library

The Contextual Data Library currently contains the following contextual data sets:

Dataset Name Most Recent Year of Data or Source All Formats Bundled .zip For Viewing Documentation & Data
SAS format (.fmt) Description (.txt)

Remaining Life Expectancy
Based on Decennial Life Tables

1991

Download bundled file (.zip)
Download SAS file (.fmt)
View Description (.txt)

Age-Specific Mortality Hazard
Based on Decennial Life Tables

1991

Download bundled file (.zip)
Download SAS file (.fmt)
View Description (.txt)

Remaining Life Expectancy
Based on Annual Life Tables

2001

Download bundled file (.zip)
Download SAS file (.fmt)
View Description (.txt)

Age-Specific Mortality Hazard
Based on Annual Life Tables

2001

Download bundled file (.zip)
Download SAS file (.fmt)
View Description (.txt)

US Federal Minimum Wage

2004

Download bundled file (.zip)
Download SAS file (.fmt)
View Description (.txt)

Average Wage Index

2002

Download bundled file (.zip)
Download SAS file (.fmt)
View Description (.txt)

Social Security Cost of Living Adjustment

2003

Download bundled file (.zip)
Download SAS file (.fmt)
View Description (.txt)

Annual Social Security Contribution Base

2004

Download bundled file (.zip)
Download SAS file (.fmt)
View Description (.txt)

Old Age and Survivor's Insurance Contribution Rate (OASI)

2004

Download bundled file (.zip)
Download SAS file (.fmt)
View Description (.txt)

Contribution Rate for Disability Insurance (DI)

2004

Download bundled file (.zip)
Download SAS file (.fmt)
View Description (.txt)

OAS & Disability Insurance Contribution Rate (= OASI + DI)

2004

Download bundled file (.zip)
Download SAS file (.fmt)
View Description (.txt)

Contribution Rate for Hospital Insurance

2004

Download bundled file (.zip)
Download SAS file (.fmt)
View Description (.txt)

Primary Insurance Amounts (PIA) node 1 and node 2 (AIME "bend points")

2004

Download bundled file (.zip)
Download SAS file (.fmt)
View Description (.txt)

Welfare

1998

Download bundled file (.zip)
Download SAS file (.fmt)
View Description (.txt)

Consumer Price Index (CPI)

2003

Download bundled file (.zip)
Download SAS file (.fmt)
View Description (.txt)

Average Poverty Thresholds by Family Size

2002

Download bundled file (.zip)
Download SAS file (.fmt)
View Description (.txt)

Average Poverty Thresholds by Family Size and Elderly/NonElderly

2002

Download bundled file (.zip)
Download SAS file (.fmt)
View Description (.txt)
Data Series No Longer Updated

The following data series had been developed some years ago and are made available here. However, since we have chosen to focus resources on maintaining data series more relevant to empirical research on aging, they are no longer updated.

Divorce Rate

1991

Download bundled file (.zip)
Download SAS file (.fmt)
View Description (.txt)

Divorce Law

1991

Download bundled file (.zip)
Download SAS file (.fmt)
View Description (.txt)

Gross State Product (by industry) 1963-1986

1986

Download bundled file (.zip)
Download SAS file (.fmt)
View Description (.txt)

Gross State Product (by industry) 1977-1992

1992

Download bundled file (.zip)
Download SAS file (.fmt)
View Description (.txt)

Gross State Product (by industry); spliced runs 1963-1992

1992

Download bundled file (.zip)
Download SAS file (.fmt)
View Description (.txt)

State and U.S. Population by Gender, Race, Age

1992

Download bundled file (.zip)
Download SAS file (.fmt)
View Description (.txt)

State Population Totals

1992

Download bundled file (.zip)
Download SAS file (.fmt)
View Description (.txt)