|Dataset Name
|Most Recent Year of Data or Source
|All Formats Bundled .zip
|For Viewing Documentation & Data
|SAS format (.fmt)
|Description (.txt)
Remaining Life Expectancy
1991
Age-Specific Mortality Hazard
1991
Remaining Life Expectancy
2001
Age-Specific Mortality Hazard
2001
US Federal Minimum Wage
2004
Average Wage Index
2002
Social Security Cost of Living Adjustment
2003
Annual Social Security Contribution Base
2004
Old Age and Survivor's Insurance Contribution Rate (OASI)
2004
Contribution Rate for Disability Insurance (DI)
2004
OAS & Disability Insurance Contribution Rate (= OASI + DI)
2004
Contribution Rate for Hospital Insurance
2004
Primary Insurance Amounts (PIA) node 1 and node 2 (AIME "bend points")
2004
Welfare
1998
Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2003
Average Poverty Thresholds by Family Size
2002
Average Poverty Thresholds by Family Size and Elderly/NonElderly
2002
| Data Series No Longer Updated
The following data series had been developed some years ago and are made available here. However, since we have chosen to focus resources on maintaining data series more relevant to empirical research on aging, they are no longer updated.
Divorce Rate
1991
Divorce Law
1991
Gross State Product (by industry) 1963-1986
1986
Gross State Product (by industry) 1977-1992
1992
Gross State Product (by industry); spliced runs 1963-1992
1992
State and U.S. Population by Gender, Race, Age
1992
State Population Totals
1992
