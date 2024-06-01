Citation Instructions

1. Using the table below, please cite both the HRS Data and the RAND HRS data products as follows:

Health and Retirement Study, ([RAND HRS Product Name]) public use dataset. Produced and distributed by the University of Michigan with funding from the National Institute on Aging (grant numbers NIA U01AG009740 and NIA R01AG073289). Ann Arbor, MI, ([Year]).

[RAND HRS Product Name]. Produced by the RAND Center for the Study of Aging, with funding from the National Institute on Aging and the Social Security Administration. Santa Monica, CA ([Release Date]).

2. In addition, please include the following in the text of your paper:

The HRS (Health and Retirement Study) is sponsored by the National Institute on Aging (grant number NIA U01AG009740) and is conducted by the University of Michigan.

3. You may also want to include a footnote the first time you refer to a RAND HRS data product in the text of your paper. All footnotes should be written as follows:

[Description]. This file was / These files were developed at RAND with funding from the [Funding Source(s)].

For example, using the description of the RAND HRS Longitudinal File in the table below, the footnote would read as follows:

The RAND HRS Longitudinal File is an easy-to-use dataset based on the HRS core data. This file was developed at RAND with funding from the National Institute on Aging and the Social Security Administration.