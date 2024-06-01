This page contains data alerts for our data products ordered chronologically by data product with the most recent data alert first. We encourage users to use the most updated version of each RAND HRS data product, as most of these issues are fixed in later data product versions.

RAND HRS Longitudinal File

RAND HRS Fat Files

There are currently no data alerts for this product.

RAND HRS Detailed Imputations File

RAND HRS Family Data Files

RAND HRS CAMS Data File

There are currently no data alerts for this product.

RAND HRS Exit/Post-Exit Interview and Finder Files

There are currently no data alerts for this product.

RAND HRS Tax Calculations

There are currently no data alerts for this product.