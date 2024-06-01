RAND HRS Fat Files, Supported by NIA
- RAND HRS 1992/1994 Fat Files
- RAND HRS 1993/1995 Fat Files
- RAND HRS 1996 Fat File
- RAND HRS 1998 Fat File
- RAND HRS 2000-2020 Fat Files
|Interview Year
|File Names
|Description
|
1992
|
h92f1b
|
with original HRS IDs.
|
hd92f1b
|
with IDs that merge best with RAND HRS.
|
1993
|
a93f2a
|
with original HRS IDs.
|
ad93f2a
|
with IDs that merge best with RAND HRS.
|
1994
|
h94f1a
|
with original HRS IDs.
|
1995
|
a95f2b
|
with original HRS IDs.
|
ad95f2b
|
with IDs that merge best with RAND HRS.
|
1996
|
h96f4a
|
with original HRS IDs.
|
1998
|
h98f2c
|
with original HRS IDs.
|
hd98f2c
|
with IDs that merge best with RAND HRS.
|
2000
|
h00f1d
|
with original HRS IDs.
|
2002
|
h02f2c
|
with original HRS IDs.
|
2004
|
h04f1c
|
with original HRS IDs.
|
2006
|
h06f4a
|
with original HRS IDs.
|
2008
|
h08f3a
|
with original HRS IDs.
|
2010
|
h10f6a
|
with original HRS IDs.
|
hd10f6a
|
with IDs that merge best with RAND HRS.
|
2012
|
h12f3a
|
with original HRS IDs.
|
2014
|
h14f2b
|
with original HRS IDs.
|
2016
|
h16f2c
|
with original HRS IDs.
|
2018
|
h18f2b
|
with original HRS IDs.
|
2020
|
h20f1a
|
with original HRS IDs.