Documentation for Exit/Post-Exit Interview and Finder Files
|Interview Year
|File Name
|Exit/Post-Exit Interview README
|Exit/Post-Exit Finder File README
|1994 README
|randhrsexit1994v1
|1995 README
|randhrsexit1995v1
|1996 README
|randhrsexit1996v1
|1998 README
|randhrsexit1998v1
|2000 README
|randhrsexit2000v1
|2002 README
|randhrsexit2002v1
|2004 README
|randhrsexit2004v1
|2006 README
|randhrsexit2006v1
|2008 README
|randhrsexit2008v1
|2010 README
|randhrsexit2010v1
|2012 README
|randhrsexit2012v1
|2014 README
|randhrsexit2014v1
|2016 README
|randhrsexit2016v1
|2018 README
|randhrsexit2018v2
|2020 README
|randhrsexit2020v1