Child and Youth Development

At RAND, we are dedicated to understanding how children and teens grow and develop. Our research examines all aspects of their lives—physical, emotional, social, behavioral, and cognitive—across the stages of development and the various systems supporting their growth.

By studying these areas, we aim to identify what helps kids thrive and guide policies and programs that support their well-being and potential.

Developmental Stages and Early Childhood Supports

Children go through critical transitions from infancy to early childhood, then to school-age, adolescence, and finally into adulthood—each stage marked by unique developmental milestones and challenges that shape their growth and well-being. One area of focus is early childhood programs such as home visiting, social-emotional learning, and high-quality preschool.

RAND studies examine access to and utilization of such programs, approaches to quality improvement, their near-term and longer-run effectiveness, and the economic returns from investing in these early interventions. For adolescents, RAND research spans positive youth development, restorative practices, and the transition into adulthood, particularly for vulnerable youth such as those in foster care.

Managing Disruptions to Healthy Development

Managing disruptions to healthy development is crucial, as negative experiences and challenges can significantly impact a child's emotional, social, and cognitive growth.

To mitigate the effects of trauma on children and support their healthy development, RAND researchers, in collaboration with the Los Angeles Unified School District and the University of California, Los Angeles, developed the nationally recognized Cognitive-Behavioral Intervention for Trauma in Schools (CBITS).

Additionally, RAND addresses the issue of youth suicide by identifying upstream school-based prevention programs that target key risk factors and mechanisms, aiming to leverage existing resources to reduce suicide risk.

Transforming Systems to Support Children and Families

Transforming the systems that support children and their families throughout childhood is essential for promoting healthy development and ensuring equitable access to vital services. By fostering collaboration among government agencies, private organizations, nonprofits, and communities, we can create a comprehensive network that addresses health, education, and family support needs. Emphasizing equity within these systems ensures that all children, regardless of background, can thrive.

Recent RAND work has evaluated the implementation of a community-wide initiative to center racial health equity in systems serving children and families and assessed a regional effort to build and strengthen a comprehensive and coordinated system of early childhood development services and care, supporting the development and well-being of children in the region.

Measuring Child and Youth Well-Being

Measuring child and youth well-being can be a complex task. At RAND, we co-developed a comprehensive framework to tackle this challenge.

Our framework tracks children's development over time, examining how various factors influence them at different stages. This approach helps identify areas where children need more support, guiding efforts to enhance their well-being and potential. By using this framework, communities can address inequalities and make informed investments to boost resilience and health from early childhood through adolescence.

