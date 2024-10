The authors set out to identify barriers driving underutilization of oral rehydration salts as a treatment for child diarrhea. The dominant barrier was assuming that patients were uninterested.

Using data from the American Mathematics Educator Study survey fielded in spring 2023, researchers present high school principals’ reports of students’ access to and participation in math learning opportunities and postsecondary transition supports.

Two-thirds of parents would vaccinate their children against Lyme disease. Given a slight preference for monoclonal antibody over vaccine, particularly in rural areas, access to both may increase LD prevention.

The National Guard Youth ChalleNGe program serves young people ages 16 to 18 experiencing difficulty in traditional high schools. This report covers the 2022–2023 program year and is the eighth in a series on this quasi-military residential program.

Two years after the first state enacted a policy restricting teachers’ discussion of race- or gender-related topics, the authors examine teachers’ awareness of such restrictions and perceptions about their impacts on instruction and student learning.

This report summarizes the findings from a two-year mixed methods evaluation of the effect of the Teach For Nigeria teacher training program on whole child development, perceptions of teaching quality, and the school community.

We use unique data, machine learning, and causal inference to examine doula services. We show that the benefits to infant health increase as the risk increases, demonstrating the potential to use big data to provide cost-effective support.

In this report, the authors examine the messages that teachers report receiving from various sources about teaching in an equitable way and how teachers operationalize such messages to teach students from traditionally underserved backgrounds.

This report describes the authors' findings from a scoping literature review on the topic of instructional system coherence. The authors reviewed 77 pieces on coherence and consider overall methods and takeaways from this body of literature.

The authors synthesize multiple studies to present a portrait of the extent of coherence in instructional systems in U.S. public schools and suggest improvements for clear direction that drives high-quality classroom practices and deep student learning.

A RAND research team identified more than 3,500 youth law enforcement experience programs and distilled lessons for law enforcement agencies that wish to develop such programs.

This longitudinal qualitative study described trajectories of sustainment for an evidence-based youth substance use treatment in community-based treatment organizations that were navigating "funding cliffs" (i.e., the end of initial grant funding).

This report presents the authors' findings on how the coronavirus disease 2019 has affected prison education programs in U.S. state correctional systems from 2020 through 2023.

RAND researchers explore how intermediaries use school networks and continuous improvement processes to address disparities in high school graduation and college enrollment rates among Black and Latino students and students experiencing poverty.

This report provides an overview of the sample, data, and methodology used in the analysis of 25 school networks designed to address educational disparities among Black and Latino students and students experiencing poverty.

Child HCAHPS narrative comment data provide significant additional information about what is important to parents and guardians during inpatient pediatric care beyond closed-ended composites.

In 2014, the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse released "Principles of Substance Use Disorder Treatment," which Winters et al. (2018) specified for adolescents. This review further updates adolescent principles and practices with new research.

To assist Teach For All (TFALL) network partners in understanding their performance, RAND researchers are evaluating TFALL programs in developing countries. The researchers conducted a two-year mixed-methods study of the Teach For Nigeria program.

We conducted a pilot evaluation of the Fiscal Mapping Process, a strategic planning tool that helps coordinate financing strategies for evidence-based youth mental health treatment programs. Results were promising and can inform scale-up of the tool.

The authors provide 2023 estimates for the cost of early childhood care and education in Oklahoma, updating a RAND study from 2020 based on new expenditure data from a sample of providers and updated model-based estimates of the cost of care.

This report provides an overview of RAND’s efforts to support the Ohio Department of Higher Education as it prepared to implement a statewide initiative that awarded credit for industry credentials.

This study used an online modified Delphi process to elicit expert consensus on quality indicators for hospital-based care of opioid-exposed infants.

Among 1,617 new parents surveys between October 2021 and January 2022 on Ovia's parenting mobile phone application, 33.8% had at least one telelactation visit. Odds of any telelactation visit(s) were greater for parents who gave birth in 2021 versus 2019, insured by Medicaid, and younger parents.

In a sample of urban American Indian/Alaska Native youth, we found that sleep disturbances were associated with adverse changes in behavioral and cardiometabolic health outcomes.

The Global Business Coalition for Education (GBC-Education) supports its private-sector partners in making more-strategic investments in education. This report describes part of GBC-Education's work with four member companies.

This report describes how six Colorado community colleges used $1.4 million of pandemic relief funding to support individuals pursuing short-term credentials and the outcomes for those who received funding.

Adverse childhood experiences are correlated with causes of preventable illness, preventable death, and health disparities. This evaluation aimed to determine whether a trauma-informed environment of care was associated with uptake of ACE screening.

This report presents initial implementation findings of the Positive Emotional Development and Learning Skills (PEDALS) program, a social-emotional learning program in prekindergarten classrooms in Western and Central New York and Southeast Michigan.

Adverse childhood events (ACE) may have lasting consequences throughout the life course. We focus on mental health disorders in Cambodia, one of the potential mechanisms through which ACE may have long-term consequences.

The authors evaluated a pilot project that seeks to help California clinics serving rural farmworker communities screen for and address Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) among adult and pediatric patients.

Our mixed-method study examined how alignment--i.e., extent of congruence, consistency, and/or coordination--among multi-level influences affected sustainment of an evidence-based adolescent substance use treatment once federal funding ended.

We tested a social network and motivational interviewing intervention for transition-aged youth experiencing homelessness to reduce their substance use and strengthen prosocial connections. It was rated as acceptable and feasible with high fidelity.

This report presents data from a survey of nearly 400 transition age youth, ages 18 to 25 years old, experiencing housing instability in Los Angeles County, with an emphasis on youth with foster care involvement.

This brief summarizes how the Help Me Grow Western New York initiative is bolstering a comprehensive and coordinated system of early childhood development services and care in the region and where there are opportunities for growth.

In this report, the authors assess how Help Me Grow Western New York addresses the regional need for a comprehensive and coordinated system of early childhood development services and care.

RAND researchers, along with discussants from two states, discuss one way many U.S. public schools try to ensure all children have equitable and rigorous learning opportunities in mathematics: tracking — or grouping students by achievement level.

In this cohort study of nontraumatic dental emergency department visits among children enrolled in Florida Medicaid, the introduction of a managed care plan was associated with an increase in the number of pediatric emergency department visits.

In this study we identified empirically derived emotional and behavioral problem profiles of preteens with self-injurious thoughts and behaviors, and determine how these profiles differ by age, gender, and society.

This study combined labor-force participation data with measures of school closures to examine the association between local school closures and labor supply among female nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The authors explore U.S. states' supportive and limiting policies and conditions for social and emotional learning (SEL) and investigate whether and how those policies and conditions relate to educators' reported SEL implementation efforts.

The authors evaluated the first three years of the implementation of the Healthy and Equitable Futures initiative, which seeks to center racial health equity in systems serving Black and Latino children and families in Monroe County, New York.

This brief presents implementation findings from an evaluation of the Positive Emotional Development and Learning Skills, a social-emotional learning program in prekindergarten classrooms in western and central New York and southeast Michigan.

This paper examined clinician responses to adverse childhood experience (ACE) screening at five California pediatric clinics in a large public health care system. Findings provide early information that ACE screening results are associated with patient care.

We investigate the life-cycle attainment of veterans relative to nonveterans and find that, over time, veterans closed large gaps in degree attainment on average and female and minority veterans exceeded the attainment of similar nonveterans.

In this report, the authors describe how restorative practices in educational settings and a youth diversion program implemented by the National Conflict Resolution Center in San Diego County work to stem the school-to-prison pipeline.

We find specialized high schools disproportionately enrolled white and high achieving students. They became more representative of school districts over time, and recently opened specialized schools had positive spillovers on achievement.

This study examines the demographic and clinical characteristics of individuals with co-occurring opioid use disorder (OUD) and mental illness (COD) who have experienced interpersonal violence compared to non-violent trauma.

