An estimated 61 million Americans, adults and children, live with a disability. RAND disability research is focused on understanding the impacts of policy, or lack thereof, on equitable access to participation in society for individuals with disabilities and their caregivers. These policies include

employer accommodations

accessible environments

caregiver support and the local, state, and federal programs that provide cash benefits

support services

healthcare coverage for individuals with disabilities.

In addition to our long-standing research into the disability programs administered by the Social Security Administration, we conduct workers’ compensation-related research within the RAND Institute for Civil Justice, and partner in veteran-related research with the RAND Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research Institute. We conduct work on public employee disability retirements, caregiver support, disability in the military, accessibility in transportation and housing, and employer accommodations.

We are also actively engaged in research on the labor market impacts of long COVID (PASC) as well as international perspectives on disability. Our research themes include the role of employers in accommodating disabled workers, work disincentives arising from the provision of disability insurance, health insurance and healthcare markets, and the health and human capital of workers with disabilities.

Our long line of research focused on work disability includes research partnerships with: