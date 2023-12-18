The Benefits and Costs of Reaching Net Zero Emissions in Latin America and the Caribbean
Researchers explore how Latin America and the Caribbean can improve socioeconomic and development outcomes while also reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. While there are many paths to net-zero emissions, three actions are critical: producing electricity with renewables, electrifying transport, and protecting and restoring forests by halting deforestation and shifting food-production patterns.
Dec 18, 2023