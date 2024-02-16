We are conducting and evaluating social policy interventions in Yucatan, Mexico, aimed at improving the well-being of the population.

We designed with the State of Yucatan, Mexico, a non-contributory social security program for towns with more than 20,000 inhabitants, and are evaluating its impact on the welfare of residents 70 years or over. We are employing a randomized design with treatment and control groups and measurements before and after the intervention. People over age 70 get a pension of about US$69 at 2010 purchasing power parity (PPP) per month. This study follows both treatment and control groups over time to examine short and longer term effects. This is a unique project to test and understand the effects of non-contributory pension systems on the health and welfare of the elderly.

Many countries around the world have introduced non-contributory social security programs, including Brazil, Bangladesh, Mexico, and South Africa. Non-contributory social security programs are implemented as a poverty alleviation measure for elderly with no contributory social security coverage or employer provided pensions. Given the world wide trend of aging populations, it is important to learn about the long-term and short-term effects of these programs.

Preliminary Survey Results

Decline in number of older people still working

Increase in use of medical services and medicine

Improvement in food availability

Experiments

Randomized treatment and control: Merida, 2010

Randomized treatment and control: Merida, 2009

Treatment: Valladolid Control: Motul, 2008

Survey

We developed a computerized questionnaire asking for a wide variety of socio-economic and demographic characteristics, expenditures on non-durable goods, family transfers, health status, physical functioning, anthropometrics, health care services of the elderly, social networks and social support, and care giving responsibilities.

Some of the specific topics included in the survey are:

Health-related Dietary practices

Self-reported health

Chronic conditions

Smoking and alcohol consumption

Health care utilization

Food security and availability

Cognitive capabilities

Life Satisfaction

Depression Socioeconomic

Financial and in kind transfers from family

Family characteristics

Food expenditure

Income and assets

Social networks and social support

We also collect physical measures (blood pressure, pulmonary capacity, grip strength, balance and walking tests, anthropometry (height, weight, waist circumference, arm length, height to knee, and arm circumference), and anemia tests.



The survey is based on other longitudinal studies, including: the Mexican Health and Aging Study (Estudio Nacional sobre Salud y Envejecimiento en México, or MHAS), and the U.S. Health and Retirement Study (HRS).

The questionnaire is available in English, Spanish and Maya. Here it is an example in the three languages:

English question Spanish question Maya question How often do you eat tortillas, bread, crackers or other cereals? ¿Cada cuando consume tortillas, pan, galletas u otros cereales? Ba’ax k’iino’ob ikil a jaantik waajil ixi’im, ch’ujuk waaj galleta wáa cerealo’ob In the last three months, Does your family or friends pay for your expenses? Would you say that this is… En los últimos tres meses, ¿Su familia o amigo(s) cubrieron sus gastos? Diria usted que... a láak’alaal wáa a etail bo’otik le bajux ka xu’upiko’ Do you have any difficulty with getting into or out of bed or hammock? ¿Usted tiene alguna dificultad al acostarse o levantarse de la cama o hamaca? Teche’ istikiaj a chital wáa a líik’il ti’ a kaama wáa ti a k’aan.



The surveys are administered with a RAND-developed Computer Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) software and all surveys were programmed using a RAND MMIC (Multimode Interviewing Capability) survey software. MMIC is a comprehensive information system that integrates various traditional modes of collecting interview data, including telephone interviewing, self-administered surveys, and interviewer-administered surveys. Learn more about MMIC

Staff

In our field office in Mérida, Yucatán, México, CLASP has: 35 interviewers, 50% bilingual in Maya and Spanish

5 field supervisors (4 of them bilingual)

4 coordinators

2 programmers

3 administrative support staff

Project staff of almost 100 persons

International collaborations include researchers from RAND; University College London, (UCL); Harvard University; University of Valley of Mexico; Research Center for Advanced Studies, (CINVESTAV); Council of Writers of Indigenous Languages of Yucatan; Northwestern University; Yale University, University Autonomous of Yucatan, (UADY); National Institute for Statistics and Geography, (INEGI); Center of Teaching and Research in the Social Sciences, (CIDE); University of California Los Angeles, (UCLA); Association Tumben Kinam A.C. and University Ibero-American.

Activities

4 field pre-tests of the questionnaire

3 training courses for interviewers (two weeks each)

Fieldwork to Date