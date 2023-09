More than half of U.S. children have been exposed to trauma. These children face heightened risks of mental health and behavioral problems as well as school failure. RAND researchers collaborated with the Los Angeles Unified School District and UCLA to develop the Cognitive Behavioral Intervention for Trauma in Schools (CBITS), a program delivered in schools. CBITS has been proven to reduce symptoms related to trauma and boost school performance. The program is used in numerous schools in the U.S. and across the globe.