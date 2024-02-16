SB 1041 2017 All-County Survey (ACS)

Welcome to the primary resource center for our SB 1041 2017 All-County Survey (ACS) respondents. This site will answer your questions and provide information to help you complete the ACS.

Overview

The SB 1041 2017 ACS is one component of a multi-component evaluation of the SB 1041 changes to the CalWORKs program. The goal of the ACS is to help us document how your county has implemented the SB 1041 reforms to the CalWORKs program and how the operation of your county CalWORKs program has changed as a result of SB 1041. By participating in this survey, you will be helping us learn about the quality of this program and how it might be improved. By evaluating the quality of the CalWORKs program, researchers can make recommendations to help CalWORKs best serve the children and families of California.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is doing this evaluation?

The evaluation is being conducted by RAND and the American Institutes for Research (AIR). RAND is a private nonprofit research organization, based in Santa Monica, California, that conducts objective public policy research in many areas. AIR is an independent not-for-profit research organization, based in Washington, D.C. and with an office in San Mateo, California, that conducts behavioral and social science research and evaluations.

Who is funding this evaluation?

The research has been requested by the California legislature and funded by the California Department of Social Services (CDSS), the state government agency that is responsible for administering the CalWORKs Program.

How was I selected for the SB 1041 All County Survey (ACS)?

As a California Human Services/Social Services Director, you were selected to assist in the Evaluation of SB 1041 Reforms to the CalWORKs Program to provide valuable insight on the implementation of and changes from SB 1041 in your county by participating in the 2017 All-County Survey. RAND and AIR are asking the Human Services/Social Services Directors in all 58 California counties to take part in this web survey. Participation in the survey is completely voluntary.

How long will this evaluation last?

The Evaluation of SB 1041 Reforms to California’s CalWORKs Program was launched in July 2014 and will be completed in December 2018. We will administer the on-line SB 1041 All-County Survey annually. The 2017 ACS is the third and final administration of the survey. Each year some survey topics will vary.

What will I be asked to do?

We would like for your county welfare department to take the on-line survey, at a time and date that is convenient for you. You will receive an email from the RAND/AIR team with a link and password to the on-line survey in August 2017. The amount of time needed to complete the survey will vary depending on the size and complexity of your CalWORKs Program. When you receive the email with the survey link, you will also receive an electronic copy of the survey. RAND and AIR recommend that you use the electronic copy to complete this survey together with colleagues who are responsible for case management, employment and training services, and participant outreach and communication, because many of the questions pertain to these specific program functions and activities. After gathering information from your colleagues using the electronic copy, then you or your designee may enter and submit responses using the on-line survey for your county by going to the web link in the email you received and entering the password provided in the email you received with the survey link.

How long will the survey take?

The amount of time needed to complete the survey will vary depending on the size and complexity of your CalWORKs Program.

Why should my county participate?

This is an opportunity to make a valuable contribution that may help improve the CalWORKs Program. We need to include all 58 counties in order to have a better understanding of the implementation of SB 1041 reforms to the CalWORKs program and how the operation of CalWORKS has changed as a result across the state. The information you provide will help improve programs and services for people throughout California.

Who will get the results of this evaluation?

Aggregated results from the evaluation will be shared with the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) and the state legislature. The findings from the 2015 ACS are included in the second evaluation report. The findings from the 2016 ACS are included in the third evaluation report, which is under review and will be posted to the RAND website. Results may also be shared with local government, local and national policymakers, and others who are interested in helping parents and children stay healthy and thrive. We will also report results from the evaluation in professional journals.

Does my county have to participate in this evaluation?

No. Taking part in this evaluation is completely voluntary, but we strongly encourage you to participate and to share your county’s perspective and experiences.

Is the information you collect about my county confidential?

All responses will be kept confidential. The information you give us will be used for research purposes only. Your name or other facts that could identify you or your county will not appear when the researchers present this evaluation or publish the results. All reports will include survey results in aggregate form only, and may include unidentifiable quotes, and thus not attributable to any county individually.

What happens to the information I give you?

We will combine your answers with answers from other counties. We will report the results in terms of summaries and general statistics. We may use a quote from your responses to exemplify a general finding, but we will not attribute quotes to specific counties. We will use this information for research purposes only.

What if I have questions?

If you have any questions about the survey, you can contact Cheryl Graczewski, AIR Senior Researcher, at AllCountySurvey@air.org or at 650-376-6438.

If you have any questions about this evaluation, you can contact Teryn Mattox, Project Director, at SB1041@rand.org.

If you have any questions about your rights as a participant in this research evaluation, please contact the RAND Human Subjects Protection Committee at RAND, 1776 Main St., Santa Monica, CA 90407-2138 or by phone at (800) 447-2631, ext. 4772.