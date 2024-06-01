Evaluation of SB 1041 Study Team

An experienced interdisciplinary team of researchers from RAND and American Institutes for Research (AIR) will conduct the evaluation. Stanfield Systems, a California-certified Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (DVBE) based in Folsom, is also supporting the project.

An experienced interdisciplinary team of researchers from RAND and American Institutes for Research (AIR) will conduct the evaluation. Stanfield Systems, a California-certified Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (DVBE) based in Folsom, is also supporting the project.

RAND Team

RAND Principal Investigator

Lynn Karoly

 Send Email

Senior Economist

RAND Co-Principal Investigators

Robert Bozick

 Send Email

Sociologist

Lois Davis

 Send Email

Senior Policy Researcher

Staff

Beverly Weidmer

 Send Email

Survey Director

AIR Team

AIR Principal Investigator

Johannes (Hans) Bos

  

Vice President and Program Director

AIR Co-Principal Investigators

Sami Kitmitto

  

Principal Researcher

Cheryl Graczewski

  

Senior Researcher; AIR Project Director

Staff

Gabriele (Gaby) Fain

  

Principal Researcher; AIR Qualitative Team Lead

Eric Larsen

  

Senior Researcher