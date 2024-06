Related Links

CBITS resources are disseminated through an extensive training and technical assistance website, located at cbitsprogram.org. Register to download materials and join an online CBITS community of practice.

CBITS Effectiveness Recognition

The effectiveness of CBITS is cited by numerous organizations, including:

SAMHSA's National Registry of Evidence-based Programs and Practices

bouncebackprogram.org

ssetprogram.org

traumaawareschools.org