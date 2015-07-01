Eating Well with Loncheras

Putting Health to the (Taste) Test
Researchers teamed up with a dozen Los Angeles lunch trucks to test healthier menu items—chicken breasts and grilled fish alongside the usual tacos and hamburgers.
Jul 1, 2015
Because the Latino community has high rates of obesity and Type-2 Diabetes, it is important to make sure that healthy food is available. Loncheras food trucks serve meals to thousands of people in the community every day and can help people stay healthy by offering alternative, nutritious meal choices.
Eating balanced meals with the right portion sizes contributes to a healthy lifestyle and physical well-being. The average person needs 4 1⁄2 cups of fruits and vegetables and 3 oz of whole grains every day. Dividing this up into three meals makes it easy to necessary nutrition.
Your favorite Loncheras food trucks around Los Angeles are now featuring special menu items with just the right amount of calories, grains, fruits, and vegetables. These new Loncheras menu items have been specially designed to make sure the portions are delicious, nutritious, and filling.