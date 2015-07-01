Eating Well with Loncheras

The Loncheras Healthy Meals Project

A New Program to Stop Obesity and Diabetes by Serving Nutritious Meals

RAND Corporation partnered with the Asociación de Loncheros La Familia Unida de California in a pilot program. Its purpose was to help up to twenty Loncheras food trucks in Los Angeles offer a variety of healthy meals and develop free marketing materials to promote these new meal offerings. The project was funded by the National Institutes of Health.

Because the Latino community has high rates of obesity and Type-2 Diabetes, it is important to make sure that healthy food is available. Loncheras food trucks serve meals to thousands of people in the community every day and can help people stay healthy by offering alternative, nutritious meal choices.

Loncheras can offer customers meals that are tasty and filling, but do not have too many calories, fats, salt, or sugars.

Loncheras can encourage customers to order these meals frequently, as a way to support their health.

How You Can Get Involved

Eating balanced meals with the right portion sizes contributes to a healthy lifestyle and physical well-being. The average person needs 4 1⁄2 cups of fruits and vegetables and 3 oz of whole grains every day. Dividing this up into three meals makes it easy to necessary nutrition.

Your favorite Loncheras food trucks around Los Angeles are now featuring special menu items with just the right amount of calories, grains, fruits, and vegetables. These new Loncheras menu items have been specially designed to make sure the portions are delicious, nutritious, and filling.

