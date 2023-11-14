About Us

The RAND Military Caregivers Study is a project by RAND, a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis.

The study focuses on the caregivers of wounded, ill, and injured military servicemembers and veterans. Funded by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, the study aims to quantify military caregivers' needs and examine existing policies and programs for meeting them.

In March 2013, we released a preliminary paper that

explores what is known about the number and characteristics of military caregivers

describes the roles and functions they perform

highlights the effect of caregiving on their own well-being.

We found that research on military caregivers is scant, and there are notable characteristics that make this population unique.

To begin to address this lack of actionable information, we released the most comprehensive study of America's military caregivers to date in April 2014. This report

quantifies the magnitude of military caregiving in the United States, including how caregiving affects individuals, their families, and society

identifies current policies, programs, and other initiatives designed to support military caregivers, and identify how these efforts are—and are not—meeting military caregivers' needs

provides specific recommendations for filling gaps and ensuring the short- and long-term well-being of military caregivers.

