FAQs for Early Childhood Education Sites That Do Not Use PEDALS

The FAQs below are for educators in sites who do not implement the PEDALS program (Positive Emotional Development and Learning Skills) but do serve children in centers similar to those that do implement PEDALS.

If you use PEDALS in your program, please refer to these FAQs for PEDALS participants.

FAQs

What is this study about?

We are working to evaluate a social-emotional program being taught in prekindergarten classrooms in Michigan and New York called PEDALS. As part of the study, we want to compare the social-emotional skills of children who participated in PEDALS to those who have not. Your program or district does not currently use PEDALS but serves similar children to the centers that are using PEDALS.

How will your participation help the study?

One main goal of the study is to understand whether PEDALS improves the social-emotional and executive functioning skills of children. To do this, we will be assessing these skills in children in programs and districts that use PEDALS and similar programs and districts that are not using PEDALS. Comparing the skills of the children in PEDALS and non-PEDALS centers will help us understand if PEDALS is supporting the development of children.

This study will take place in Southeast Michigan and Western and Central New York during the 2023-2024 school year, with a report released in fall of 2024.

What are some benefits of participation?

There are a few ways your site can benefit from the study:

We will provide the center with $1,000 as a thank you for participating.

as a thank you for participating. We will provide incentives for the educators' time and expertise . The amount will be around $300-$500 for each educator.

. The amount will be around $300-$500 for each educator. At the end of the year, we will provide an easy-to-understand data summary of your children’s social-emotional and executive functioning growth.

of your children’s social-emotional and executive functioning growth. The study will provide PEDALS and the early childhood education community information on how to develop the whole child .

. If you are interested in adopting a social-emotional learning curriculum, you can learn about PEDALS.

Who is conducting the study?

RAND is conducting the study in partnership with PEDALS providers, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, and the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York. RAND is a non-profit, non-partisan research institution that conducts research in many areas including early childhood education. We use research to inform how to better solve society’s problems.

Who is funding the study?

This project is funded by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York. Collectively, the foundations have funded PEDALS and other programs that support communities in Southeast Michigan and Western and Central New York. They are interested in an objective, rigorous, and scientific study of PEDALS.

What will you be asked to do?

During the 2023-2024 school year we will ask you to:

Have teachers be trained on a quick social-emotional skill assessment. We will provide the training.

Have an education specialist (or other staff member) be trained on how to administer an executive functioning assessment. We will provide the training.

Have trained teachers and education specialists assess children on social-emotional learning and executive functioning once in the fall and once in the spring.

Provide RAND some data on child and teacher background characteristics.

Are there risks to participation?

There are no direct risks to participation. Your relationship with RAND, PEDALS, or the Foundation will not be affected in any way if you choose not to participate.

What are your rights as a participants?

Your decision to take part in the study is completely voluntary. Even if you agree to participate initially, you may withdraw your consent at any time using the contact information on this page with no penalty or consequences.

How will your data be protected?

RAND takes the security of educator and child data very seriously. RAND has strict data safeguarding requirements in place. RAND will keep your information and results completely confidential. RAND will not share any information you provide to anyone outside the research team. All information will be reported in totals, averages, and statistics; individual answers and names will not be included in any reports.

How do I connect with the study team to find out more about participating?

We are currently looking for sites in Southeast Michigan (Detroit/Ypsilanti metro area) or Western/Central New York (Buffalo or Syracuse metro areas) to serve as comparison sites in the study. If you are a prekindergarten provider who does not use PEDALS in your classrooms and are interested in finding out more about the study, please fill out the form below. A member of the study team will reach out to you to provide more information. Expressing interest is not a commitment to join the study.

