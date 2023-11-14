FAQs for PEDALS Participants

The FAQs below are for educators in programs or districts who implement the PEDALS program (Positive Emotional Development and Learning Skills).

If you do not use PEDALS in your program, please refer to these FAQs for non-PEDALS centers.

FAQs

What is the purpose of the study?

This study has two main goals:

Understand how PEDALS is being implemented in classrooms. This part will help PEDALS understand your experiences so that they can better support you and your children. It will also help the early childhood education community understand how to implement a program that supports the development of the whole child. Understand whether PEDALS improves the social-emotional and executive functioning skills of children. This part will use assessments of child social-emotional learning and executive functioning to understand whether the PEDALS program supports the development of those skills.

This study will take place in Southeast Michigan and Western and Central New York during the 2023-2024 school year, with reports released in the summer and fall of 2024.

Who is conducting the study?

RAND is conducting the study in partnership with PEDALS providers, the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, and the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York. RAND is a non-profit, non-partisan research institution that conducts research in many areas, including early childhood education. We use research to inform how to better solve society’s problems.

Who is funding the study?

This project is funded by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York. Collectively, the foundations have funded PEDALS and other programs that support communities in Southeast Michigan and Western and Central New York. They are interested in an objective, rigorous, and scientific study of PEDALS.

What are some benefits of participation?

There are a few ways you can benefit from the study:

We will provide incentives for the educators’ and site director’s time and expertise . The amount will be $300–$500 for each educator and $20–$60 for the site director.

. The amount will be $300–$500 for each educator and $20–$60 for the site director. At the end of the year, we will provide you an easy-to-understand summary of your children’s social-emotional and executive functioning growth during the school year.

during the school year. The study will provide PEDALS with information on how to better support you and your children.

on how to better support you and your children. The study will provide the larger early childhood education community with information on how to develop the whole child.

What will you be asked to do?

We will ask that everyone participate in some research activities, and we will give you the opportunity to participate in additional activities. All participation is voluntary.

Activites to include:

teachers who use PEDALS completing a 20-minute survey

site directors completing a 20-minute survey

teachers being trained on a quick social-emotional skill assessment

education specialist (or other staff member) being trained on how to administer an executive functioning assessment

assessing children on social-emotional learning and executive functioning (once in the fall and once in the spring)

providing RAND with some data on child and teacher background characteristics.

You may have the option to additionally:

participate in two classroom observations

participate in a focus group with teachers

participate in an interview with the site director.

Why were you selected?

You were selected because you are currently working with PEDALS staff to implement the curriculum. You are in the best position to speak on how the implementation is going and help us understand the effect of PEDALS on your children’s development.

Are there risks to participation?

There are no direct risks to participation. Your relationship with RAND, PEDALS, or the Foundation will not be affected in any way if you choose not to participate.

What are your rights as a participants?

Your decision to take part in the study is completely voluntary. Even if you agree to participate initially, you may withdraw your consent at any time using the contact information on this page with no penalty or consequences.

How will your data be protected?

RAND takes the security of educator and child data very seriously. We have deep experience in keeping data safe. RAND will keep your information and results completely confidential. RAND will not share any information you provide to anyone outside the research team. All information will be reported in totals, averages, and statistics; individual answers and names will not be included in any study report.