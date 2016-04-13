The Urban Child Institute Partnership

A New Vision for Helping Memphis's Youngest Citizens

The Urban Child Institute (UCI) works to promote the health and well-being of children ages 0 to 3 in Memphis and Shelby County, Tennessee. In pursuit of this mission, UCI conducts research, advocates for public policy, launches early intervention programs and prevention-based strategies, and serves as a trusted community expert.

In 2011, RAND began partnering with UCI in order to develop and execute a new strategic vision for the organization—one that hones in on the social and emotional development of young children. Although the partnership is ongoing, UCI has already leveraged RAND’s expertise in early childhood education policy analysis and data-driven decisionmaking to

Refine its organizational priorities

Focus its efforts to support the understanding of early childhood issues among key audiences

Create new materials like Off To A Good Start, which engages more stakeholders in making a difference on behalf of children in Memphis.

Featured Research Caregivers How Do Early Childhood Caregivers Gain and Grow Their Skills? In a RAND-UCI study, results showed that education and training requirements vary for early childhood educators and caregivers in Shelby County, Tennessee—but the research evidence is mixed when it comes to the benefits of different types of professional development activities.

RAND Collaboration with Memphis Leaders

RAND worked side by side with UCI and local leaders to translate research into positive community action. Key activities included: