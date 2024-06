This paper analyzes the health status of successive cohorts of 54- to 60-year-old U.S. individuals born between 1934 and 1959, and uses a rich set of health indicators to forecast trends and inequalities in life expectancies.

Older people express higher life satisfaction despite worse health, which is called the "Paradox of well-being." The paper shows the resolution of the paradox: individuals with higher life satisfaction live longer.

Mental health inequalities continue to persist among American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) people. This study analyzes the association of social network characteristics with depression and anxiety among a sample of urban AI/AN emerging adults.

The authors discuss the promise and challenges of the May 2023 U.S. National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism and draw on their research and experience to review the meaning and relevance of pursuing the Strategy at this point in U.S. life.

We use unique data, machine learning, and causal inference to examine doula services. We show that the benefits to infant health increase as the risk increases, demonstrating the potential to use big data to provide cost-effective support.

Sober curiosity and temporary alcohol abstinence challenges may have potential to engage young people with a desire to moderate or eliminate their alcohol consumption. This can include use of these strategies or connecting with additional services.

This article analyzes the effect of crime-free housing policies on evictions, using a spatial first difference design. The authors find these policies increase evictions in treated neighborhood block groups by 24.9%.

To provide step-by-step guidance and STATA and R code for using propensity score (PS) weighting to estimate moderation effects with categorical variables.

Drawing on focus group findings, the authors explore Village Movement participants' views about healthy aging, their views on how Villages support healthy aging, and barriers, facilitators, and research capacity among Villages in the United States.

This article investigates the prominence, targets, and drivers of risk talk about the pandemic from Democrats and Republicans on Twitter/X, combining a user-level analysis, a content-level analysis, and manual coding of key accounts.

This study addresses a gap in the literature by investigating how urban American Indian/Alaska Native emerging adults think about their identity and discussing challenges and protective factors associated with exploring their identity holistically.

Analysis of 1,876 family caregivers and their social networks shows that increased care was associated with higher caregiver anxiety, depression, loneliness, and emotional difficulty, especially among those whose networks increased or decreased care.

From a nationally representative survey, we find that Americans state high levels of support for veterans and are willing to pay additional tax dollars to provide assistance programs.

Twenty years after the first marriage licenses were issued to same-sex couples in Massachusetts, this report provides an evidence review and new analyses of the effects of granting legal status to marriages of same-sex couples in the United States.

Twenty years after the first marriage licenses were issued to same-sex couples in Massachusetts, this brief describes the effects of legalizing marriage for same-sex couples in the United States on LGBT individuals and their children.

Twenty years after the first marriage licenses were issued to same-sex couples in Massachusetts, this brief describes the effects of legalizing marriage for same-sex couples in the United States on family formation among the general U.S. population.

This publication examines associations between multiple forms of instability (housing, employment, income) and substance use for young adults experiencing homelessness (YAEH) in Los Angeles County.

This tool is a cleaned, easy-to-use, and streamlined data product containing information from the Health and Retirement Study, a longitudinal household survey that facilitates research into different aspects of population aging in the United States.

This article explores how contextual factors may be influential in the retention of direct care workers in healthcare settings. We reflect on lessons learned from an evaluation of a multisite intervention to improve retention at three health systems.

This paper explores how shifting the unit of analysis from "whole policy" to "core components" might improve the accumulation of evidence on multi-level public health policies.

Trajectories of health-related social control are identified and linked with trajectories of binge drinking and alcohol problems over 4 years for a national sample of US adults ages 30-80.

The authors provide 2023 estimates for the cost of early childhood care and education in Oklahoma, updating a RAND study from 2020 based on new expenditure data from a sample of providers and updated model-based estimates of the cost of care.

