To learn more about what the RAND Australia office can do for you, please email RAND_Australia@rand.org or contact us by mail or phone.

RAND Australia Postal Address

Suite 24

M Centre

11 Palmerston Lane

Manuka, ACT 2603

Australia

Telephone: +61 2 6232 6972

Andrew Dowse is the director of RAND Australia. Before joining RAND in July 2021, he was the director of Defence Research at Edith Cowan University. He served in the Royal Australian Air Force with senior appointments in Air Force strategy and integrated capability development and plans, and as the head of ICT Operations and J6. He retired from active duty in 2018 at the rank of Air Vice-Marshal. His research interests include information warfare, military strategy, defence capability, national security, and space. Dowse holds a Ph.D. in information science from the University of New South Wales.