Defence RAND Australia conducts research on complex strategy, acquisition, force employment, and administrative challenges facing Australia’s defence leadership. Our strategic work focuses on the most pressing and difficult strategy, policy, and defence stewardship concerns of high-level policymakers. Our acquisition and management analyses help Australian leaders control costs and hedge against risk.

National Security RAND Australia has significant global experience supporting national security agencies that are confronted with emerging technological, social, political, and demographic challenges. RAND has provided support across these types of organisations, both to address immediate threats and to better position organisations to respond to future threats.

Emerging Technologies RAND Australia has undertaken various analyses of emerging technologies to inform government of associated opportunities and risks. These technologies include those in the cyber and space domains, as well as the application of Artificial Intelligence and technologies associated with autonomy and energy.