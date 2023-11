For 75 years, RAND has worked in the public interest to provide policy research and analysis to clients around the world. The RAND Corporation (Australia) Pty Ltd is RAND’s subsidiary that does work for Australian clients on defence-related topics as well as economic and social issues. With an office in Canberra since 2014, RAND Australia provides local research talent augmented with world-class experts from across RAND’s global presence to solve complex public policy problems with a commitment to RAND’s core values: quality and objectivity. We differ from a traditional management consulting firm in that we rely upon data-driven solutions and strong analytic methods.

RAND Australia's research draws on staff based in Canberra as well as a rich pool of nearly 1,175 global research staff from the United States and Europe. With 75 years of worldwide research in defence, national security, health care, education, transport, employment, innovation, energy, and the environment behind it, RAND Australia is ideally positioned to help improve policy and decisionmaking in Australia.

We're Hiring RAND Australia has a unique opportunity for early and mid-career researchers and analysts to join our team and contribute to our policy research and analysis efforts. The ideal candidate must be an Australian citizen. Please visit the job posting for additional information and to learn how to apply.