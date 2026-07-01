RAND Australia
With an office in Canberra since 2014, RAND Australia provides local research talent augmented with world-class experts from across RAND’s global presence to solve complex public policy problems with a commitment to RAND’s core values: quality and objectivity.
RAND Australia is uniquely positioned to help improve policy and decision-making in Australia.
Defence
RAND Australia conducts research on complex strategy, acquisition, force employment, and administrative challenges facing Australia’s defence leadership. Our strategic work focuses on the most pressing and difficult strategy, policy, and defence stewardship concerns of high-level policymakers. Our acquisition and management analyses help Australian leaders control costs and hedge against risk.
National Security
RAND Australia has significant global experience supporting national security agencies that are confronted with emerging technological, social, political, and demographic challenges. RAND has provided support across these types of organisations, both to address immediate threats and to better position organisations to respond to future threats.
Emerging Technologies
RAND Australia has undertaken various analyses of emerging technologies to inform government of associated opportunities and risks. These technologies include those in the cyber and space domains, as well as the application of Artificial Intelligence and technologies associated with autonomy and energy.
Social and Economic Policy
RAND Australia has strong capabilities for improving the health, safety, security, prosperity, and resilience of people and communities in Australia. RAND’s research has been applied to improve outcomes in community health, criminal justice, and the environment. RAND also has a long history of health research to improve service delivery and overall system performance. RAND’s experience assessing the effectiveness of educational programs, strategic reforms, and labour policies spans decades.
Services
RAND Australia differs from a traditional management consulting firm in that we rely upon data-driven solutions and strong analytic methods. We conduct rigorous, objective research and analysis on behalf of sponsors to help improve policy and decisionmaking.
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Featured Research & Commentary
Research Summary
Towards an Australian Circular Economy for Solar Photovoltaic Technologies
Commentary
Bilateral AI Partnerships Alone Won't Secure Australia. Here’s a Multilateral Alternative
Commentary
Australia Needs a Tragic Statesman