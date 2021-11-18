This video is hosted by YouTube. RAND is not responsible for any materials originating from this third-party server.

With waiting times for non-emergency NHS care increasing and elective surgeries delayed, the NHS looks in danger of becoming an emergency-only service – even post pandemic.

At the 2021 CCHSR Lecture, Charlotte Augst shared her thoughts on the ‘universality’ of NHS services as a promise more complex than widely assumed. A deeper understanding of what this promise means now may enable a more progressive, inclusive and human-shaped recovery.

Charlotte is the Chief Executive of National Voices, an influential charity working to improve the lives of people who live with ill health, disability or impairment. She came to London in 1997, after completing a law degree in Germany, to pursue postgraduate studies at the University of London. She holds a PhD in law and medical ethics. She has held senior positions in health and research policy – in Parliament, for national regulators, and in the charitable sector.

Since starting at National Voices, Charlotte has led a strategic reorientation of the organisation towards a more visible role for its members – their insight, practice and innovations – and towards grounding National Voices’ influencing work more explicitly in the experience of people who live with ill health, disability or impairment.