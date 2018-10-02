RAND Europe’s Values Charter

RAND Europe’s Values Charter defines the common principles that guide our organisational activities and decisions.

The Charter reflects the qualities that we believe to be the essence of our organisation, and that we strive to put into practice in everything we do.

Values define and enable a positive work culture. They support RAND Europe’s mission to help improve policy and decision making through research and analysis. They underpin our strategic plan, which outlines the ways we deliver our mission. Our values tell us and others what our work and organisation stand for and our commitment to both.

Our Values Charter guides and inspires us, and makes us proud to be part of RAND Europe.

Quality We pursue excellence We apply the most rigorous standards to our work

We take a holistic view of the problem-solving landscape

We use innovative, multi-disciplinary approaches to yield fresh perspectives

Objectivity We are independent and impartial We provide unbiased analysis and insights

We apply constructive, critical thinking to the challenges we face

We find and follow the best evidence wherever it leads

Collaboration We are stronger through the power of partnerships We work as a team to achieve common goals, taking and sharing responsibility for success

We are collegial: we combine our strengths and support one another

We value diversity, and we seek out and respect the contributions of others

Service We serve the public good and those with whom we work We strive to have impact and make a difference to society and to our clients

We honour our commitments to the organisation and one another

We act with integrity