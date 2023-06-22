RAND Europe Contact Information

For general questions and comments, email reinfo@randeurope.org

For media-related questions and comments, email europeanmedia@randeurope.org

RAND Europe (UK) CIC

Cambridge

Eastbrook House
Shaftesbury Road
Cambridge
CB2 8DR
United Kingdom
Tel. +44 1223 353 329

Directions and map

RAND Europe (EU) AISBL

Brussels

Rue de la Loi 82 / Bte 3
1040 Brussels
Belgium
Tel: +32 2 669 2400

Directions and map

RAND Europe (NL) Stichtung

Rotterdam

Rotterdam Building
Aert van Nesstraat 45
3012 CA Rotterdam
The Netherlands
Tel. +31 10 899 5916