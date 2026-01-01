RAND Europe Contact Information

Contact Us
For general questions and comments, email reinfo@randeurope.org
For media-related questions and comments, email europeanmedia@randeurope.org
RAND Europe (UK) CIC
Cambridge
Eastbrook
Shaftesbury Road
Cambridge
CB2 8BF
United Kingdom
Tel. +44 1223 353 329
RAND Europe (EU) AISBL
Brussels
Rue de la Presse 4
1000 Brussels
Belgium
Tel: +32 2 669 2400
Stichting RAND Europe (NL)
The Hague
Gardens Business Centre New Babylon
Anna van Buerenplein 41
2595 DA The Hague
The Netherlands
Tel. +31 70 798 0158