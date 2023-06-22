Directions to RAND Europe's Cambridge Office

RAND Europe

Eastbrook House
Shaftesbury Road
Cambridge
CB2 8DR
United Kingdom
Tel: +44 (1223) 353 329
reinfo@randeurope.org

Getting there

Traveling by Foot/Taxi

If arriving at Eastbrook House by foot or taxi, please enter via the main reception. You will be required to sign in here. They will then notify us you have arrived, and someone will come down and meet you.

Traveling by Road

If you are arriving by car, please contact RAND Europe reception in advance to book a visitor parking space.

On entry to the Eastbrook site the visitor carpark is on the right-hand side. From the parking area walk straight ahead, the entrance to Eastbrook House is on the right-hand side.

Car Park/ Eastbrook House Directions:

Map of the Eastbrook House car park at the RAND Europe Cambridge office, photo courtesy of Google Maps
  • As you enter the site, visitor parking can be found on the right-hand side.
  • Make a note of your visitor parking space number.
  • Enter Eastbrook House, sign in at their reception, including visitor parking space number.
  • They will notify us of your arrival.
