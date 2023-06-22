Directions to RAND Europe's Cambridge Office

Eastbrook House

Shaftesbury Road

Cambridge

CB2 8DR

United Kingdom

Tel: +44 (1223) 353 329

reinfo@randeurope.org

Getting there

If arriving at Eastbrook House by foot or taxi, please enter via the main reception. You will be required to sign in here. They will then notify us you have arrived, and someone will come down and meet you.

Traveling by Road

If you are arriving by car, please contact RAND Europe reception in advance to book a visitor parking space.

On entry to the Eastbrook site the visitor carpark is on the right-hand side. From the parking area walk straight ahead, the entrance to Eastbrook House is on the right-hand side.

Car Park/ Eastbrook House Directions:

As you enter the site, visitor parking can be found on the right-hand side.

Make a note of your visitor parking space number.

Enter Eastbrook House, sign in at their reception, including visitor parking space number.

They will notify us of your arrival.

Office