This Perspective examines the contributions Finland and Sweden can make to NATO, having joined after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. It explores what they bring in terms of military capability, innovation, resilience and emergency preparedness.

Economic security is increasingly recognised as a key element of national security. This response examines the need to clearly define economic security, how to strengthen HMG’s approach and the opportunities offered by international cooperation.

This baseline report maps cannabis consumption, the sale of cannabis from tolerated dispensaries (coffeeshops) and the illegal sale of hash and weed in the Netherlands before the introduction of an experiment with a controlled cannabis supply chain.

This study provides insight into drug-related corruption threats at Schiphol Airport and the Port of Rotterdam. It highlights the characteristics that can make these ports vulnerable to corruption, the risks, potential impact, and existing policies.

Asylum applications are often expedited for asylum seekers from ‘safe countries of origin’. Since very little is known about national policies and applications, this study aims to provide insights in such policies from several EU Member States.

This report examines how technological developments may shape culture in the future information environment. We identified key areas of technological change and applied a new conceptual framework to understand how technological change impacts culture.

This research brief discusses how we can better understand the impact of emerging technologies on culture. It is based on RAND research on technological innovation and cultural change in the future information environment.

This submission explores the Ministry of Defence's efforts to advance AI capacity, looks at the strengths of the UK AI sector and considers how to embed AI companies into defence supply chains. Finally, it looks at AI in the context of AUKUS.

This report discusses the ways in which Defence contributes to confronting grey zone activities conducted by the UK's adversaries, and the ways in which it can collaborate across government, in society, and internationally to achieve HMG's aims.

This analysis of 2021 Census data from England and Wales examines regional differences in disability status by sexual orientation and gender identity, and explores local factors that are associated with levels of inequalities for LGBT+ people.

This report summarises the findings of a RAND study on the intersection of emerging technologies with the space domain. It considers the implications of technology trends, illustrating the trade-offs for future space regulation policy for the UK.

This perspective reflects on the EU's economic security approach using the EV industry as a case study. It emphasises the need to balance opportunities and risks, which can be anticipated with tools like tabletop exercises and quantitative models.

This report presents evidence on gender inequalities in financial independence in the EU, with a particular focus on how financial independence has been defined and measured.

This study maps UK and US examples of developing, deploying and using tools for trustworthy AI. It identifies challenges and opportunities for UK–US alignment and collaboration and proposes practical actions for consideration by policymakers.

This study explores the lived experience of military-to-civilian transition and post-Service life among non-UK veterans (i.e., former members of the UK Armed Forces with non-UK nationalities).

This document provides RAND Europe's submission of evidence in relation to the UK House of Commons Environmental Audit Committee's Call for Evidence on Climate Change and Security.

Through qualitative analyses from a three-year multi-method evaluation of the English Department of Health’s 'Integrated Care Pilots', this report identifies barriers and facilitators to successful integration of care.

Leading AI researchers explain their views on future AI progress and societal-scale risks from upcoming, advanced AI systems, and recommend measures in technical R&D and governance that could reduce risks.

This Perspective presents an overview of the current in Europe concerning synthetic opioids, and reflects on the likely challenges ahead and ways to improve preparedness.

Using sources such as census, population registers and social media, this paper develops a statistical model that integrates data on EU migrant stocks to provide estimates and predict shifts in EU mobility patterns.

Our report provides a guide on how to develop robust, fit for purpose diagnostic Target Product Profiles (TPPs) for cancer, and support efforts to improve on earlier cancer detection.

'Vertical integration', where specialist care providers also run general practices, is one more integrated approach to patient care. This article analyses NHS hospital data to quantify the impact of vertical integration on hospital use in England.

