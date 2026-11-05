Modelling changes to UKRI's Full Economic Costing policy

This report examines how changes to UK Research and Innovation’s (UKRI’s) Full Economic Costing (FEC) funding policy could affect the sustainability, composition and capability of the UK research and development system. Since 2002, UKRI has generally funded 80 per cent of the full economic costs of supported research. Growing financial pressures across higher education have renewed debate over the appropriate rate.

Commissioned by UK Metascience Unit, the study combined a rapid evidence review and consultations with stakeholders from the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), UKRI and higher education institutions (HEIs). These inputs informed a plausible model of direct and indirect effects, a theoretical economic model of HEI demand for UKRI grants, and a systems map of interactions across the R&D and higher-education systems. Outputs were refined in a joint DSIT–UKRI workshop.

Assuming a fixed UKRI budget, changes to the FEC rate are likely to produce uneven institutional responses. A higher rate could increase demand and competition for grants, potentially concentrating funding among fewer institutions. A lower rate would transfer a greater share of research costs to HEIs and may deter smaller or less research-intensive institutions from applying. Either change could weaken system-wide research capability and diversity. Leading research-intensive institutions are expected to be relatively insensitive to rate changes because awards provide substantial non-financial benefits, including prestige, capability and career advantages. For other HEIs, participation is more likely to depend on financial resilience and research costs.

Findings are exploratory: limited time, evidence and data prevent robust estimates of behavioural and second-order effects. A full impact assessment requires sector-wide evidence collection.