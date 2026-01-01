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Photos by Diane Baldwin/RAND. Design by Haley Okuley/RAND.

For more than 78 years, RAND has excelled at addressing the most complex, unpredictable problems that can too easily turn into crises. With our graduate school, we apply the best tools and talent to stay ahead of the curve and execute smart, strategic initiatives. Now, as we face the critical issues of our time, RAND's mission—to help improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis—has never been more important for a world that is confronting some of its greatest challenges.

Philanthropic contributions support RAND's ability to take the long view, tackle tough and often-controversial topics, and share our findings in innovative and compelling ways. Funding from donors, foundations, and other grantmaking organizations helps RAND develop solutions to humanity's biggest problems.

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