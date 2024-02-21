Children, Families, and Communities

RAND research addresses child health and how families and neighborhoods affect child well-being. Other family-focused research covers topics such as immigration, caregiving, and household finances. Through studies on families as well as community resilience, RAND develops solutions to public policy challenges to help make communities throughout the world safer and more secure, healthier and more prosperous.

    More Than 40 Percent of Americans Know Someone Who Died of Drug Overdose; 13 Percent Say Deaths Have Disrupted Their Lives

    More than 40 percent of Americans know someone who has died of a drug overdose and about one-third of those individuals say their lives were disrupted by the death. While the overdose crisis has had wide-ranging negative impacts on people who use drugs, their employers, and public health systems, little research has explored the experiences of those left behind by fatal drug overdoses.

    Feb 21, 2024

    The Crisis at the Border: A Primer for Confused Americans

    While politically challenging, a holistic update to U.S. immigration laws based on a better understanding of American immigration needs and the factors that are driving people to make the dangerous trek to cross the border would help reduce the numbers of migrants arriving daily to the U.S.-Mexico border and the challenges migration poses to receiving localities.

    Feb 28, 2024

