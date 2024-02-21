Children, Families, and Communities

News Release
More Than 40 Percent of Americans Know Someone Who Died of Drug Overdose; 13 Percent Say Deaths Have Disrupted Their Lives
More than 40 percent of Americans know someone who has died of a drug overdose and about one-third of those individuals say their lives were disrupted by the death. While the overdose crisis has had wide-ranging negative impacts on people who use drugs, their employers, and public health systems, little research has explored the experiences of those left behind by fatal drug overdoses.
