Services & Impact
Smart solutions for a better world.
For more than 75 years, leaders have leaned on RAND to help them solve the most pressing problems.
Our Promise
Trusted research and analysis
We find answers to society's most consequential policy questions. The methodologies that ground our research adapt to today's rapidly changing world.
Nonprofit, nonpartisan
Our research and recommendations are driven by rigorous evidence and deep expertise—not commercial or partisan interests. Integrity is our top priority, because we know that for our research to have an impact, it must first be trustworthy.
Better policy = better world
We help policymakers make better decisions, and that can change the world for the better. RAND research reflects our commitment to the public good.
Our Work
Clients and grantmakers from public and philanthropic sectors in the United States and around the world turn to RAND for high-quality research that helps them navigate vexing policy challenges.
In some cases, RAND provides valuable strategic advice and operational recommendations to the private sector—particularly where it converges with the public sector.
RAND also operates four federally funded research and development centers (FFRDCs) that assist the U.S. government with scientific research, analysis, and development.
Business Contact
If you're interested in how RAND could conduct research and analysis for your organization, or if you wish to inquire about research we're already conducting for your organization, then please contact us.
Capabilities
We deliver rigorous, high-quality research products and services that are uniquely tailored to meet client needs.
- Benchmarking
- Economic Analysis
- Policy Analysis
- Strategic Planning
- Case Study Analysis
- Modeling, Simulation, and Optimization
- Program Evaluation
- Survey Research
- Cost Analysis
- Performance Measurement and Measurement Development
- Risk Assessment and Analysis
- Technology Assessment and Development
Policy Areas
RAND researchers are experts in the wide-ranging, intersecting topics that matter most to our clients and society.
- Children, Families, and Communities
- Cyber and Data Sciences
- Education and Literacy
- Energy and Environment
- Health, Health Care, and Aging
- Homeland Security and Public Safety
- Infrastructure and Transportation
- International Affairs
- Law and Business
- National Security
- Science and Technology
- Workers and the Workplace
Our Impact
Rigorous, unbiased research can be extremely powerful. RAND research initiatives are changing the world in numerous ways, including by
- strengthening the U.S. military
- anticipating the future of AI
- informing the competition with China
- improving U.S. health care
- helping schools and students navigate new realities.