Careers at RAND
Come for the job. Stay to change the world.
Photo by Alexi Cohen/RAND
What Is RAND?
We are a one-of-a-kind institution. RAND is…
- a nonprofit, nonpartisan research organization that serves the public interest by developing solutions to the world's most important policy problems
- a federal contractor that operates four federally funded research and development centers (FFRDCs)—independent entities that advise the U.S. government
- a strategic advisor for a range of other clients, including universities, foundations, other nonprofits, the private sector, state and local governments, and international organizations
- home to a prestigious graduate school that offers master's and doctorate degrees in policy analysis, creating a pipeline for future changemakers.
The Breadth and Depth of RAND's Work Today
We've evolved dramatically since RAND's creation in 1948, when our sole client was the U.S. Air Force. For nearly 80 years, we've generated ideas and solutions for thousands of clients and other stakeholders around the world.
Our broad research areas are:
- Children, Families, and Communities
- Cyber and Data Sciences
- Education and Literacy
- Energy and Environment
- Health, Health Care, and Aging
- Homeland Security and Public Safety
- Infrastructure and Transportation
- International Affairs
- Law and Business
- National Security
- Science and Technology
- Workers and the Workplace
People Are the Key to Our Success
RAND's staff members represent diversity in work experience, academic training, political and ideological outlook, and race, gender, and ethnicity. We speak 100+ languages, including Arabic, Chinese, Farsi, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Russian, and Spanish.
Our varied backgrounds reinforce RAND's core values of quality and objectivity by promoting creativity, deepening understanding of the practical effects of policy, and ensuring that multiple viewpoints and perspectives inform our research.
Career Opportunity Spotlights
Research and Analysis Jobs
Join our collaborative, multidisciplinary teams to produce research and analysis that guides policymakers on a wide range of issues.
Information Services Jobs
Support our global computing needs by developing and managing enterprise applications; designing and programming statistical analyses, models, and tools; or analyzing large and complex datasets.
Locations
RAND is a global organization with offices in North America, Europe, and Australia.
Our U.S. locations include:
- Santa Monica, California, home to RAND's headquarters campus and the RAND School of Public Policy
- Washington, D.C.
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Boston, Massachusetts
And we have U.S.-based researchers living and working in many other states and the District of Columbia.
RAND Europe has offices in Cambridge, United Kingdom; Brussels, Belgium; and The Hague, The Netherlands. RAND Australia is located in Canberra.
Equal Employment Opportunity
RAND is committed to the principles of equal employment opportunity and strives to ensure that it is accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds. As a federal contractor, RAND is subject to Section 4212 of the Vietnam Era Veterans' Readjustment Assistance Act of 1974, as amended (VEVRAA) and Section 503 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended (Section 503) and, as such, has developed and implemented programs to fulfill its related obligations.Read our full equal employment opportunity policy
Government Resources
- RAND participates in E-Verify: What is E-Verify? (PDF) Also see E-Verify Right to Work (PDF).
- EEO: Know Your Rights (PDF)
- Your Rights Under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (PDF)
- Am I a Protected Veteran? (PDF)
- Employee Polygraph Protection Act (PDF)
- Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) (PDF)