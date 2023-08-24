Careers at RAND
Come for the job. Stay to change the world.
Photo by Alexi Cohen/RAND Corporation
What Is RAND?
We are a one-of-a-kind institution. RAND is…
- a nonprofit, nonpartisan research organization that serves the public interest by developing solutions to the world's most important policy problems
- a federal contractor that operates four federally funded research and development centers (FFRDCs)—independent entities that advise the U.S. government
- a strategic advisor for a range of other clients, including universities, foundations, other nonprofits, industry, state and local governments, and international organizations
- home to a prestigious graduate school that offers master's and doctorate degrees in policy analysis, creating a pipeline for future changemakers.
The Breadth and Depth of RAND's Work Today
We've evolved dramatically since RAND's creation in 1948, when our sole client was the U.S. Air Force. Over the past 75 years, we've generated ideas and solutions for thousands of clients and other stakeholders around the world.
Our current research areas are:
- Children, Families, and Communities
- Cyber and Data Sciences
- Education and Literacy
- Energy and Environment
- Health, Health Care, and Aging
- Homeland Security and Public Safety
- Infrastructure and Transportation
- International Affairs
- Law and Business
- National Security and Terrorism
- Science and Technology
- Social Equity
- Workers and the Workplace
One of the Top Midsize Employers in the United States
RAND was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers in 2023. We're ranked 38th among the 500 employers on their list.
People Are the Key to Our Success
Photo by Evan Banks/RAND Corporation
About 1,775 people from 55 countries work at RAND, representing diversity in work experience; academic training; political and ideological outlook; and race, gender, and ethnicity. We speak 75 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, Farsi, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Russian, and Spanish.
Our varied backgrounds reinforce RAND's core values of quality and objectivity by promoting creativity, deepening understanding of the practical effects of policy, and ensuring that multiple viewpoints and perspectives inform our research.
Career Opportunity Spotlights
Research and Analysis Jobs
Join our collaborative, multidisciplinary teams to produce research and analysis that guides policymakers on a wide range of issues.
Information Services Jobs
Support our global computing needs by developing and managing enterprise applications; designing and programming statistical analyses, models, and tools; or analyzing large and complex datasets.
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at RAND
Diversity, equity, and inclusion are essential operating principles at RAND. We are committed to cultivating a collegial environment that respects everyone's contributions and dignity. We recognize, appreciate, and respond to individual differences in ways that develop and utilize each person's unique talents.Learn more
Locations
RAND is a global organization with offices in North America, Europe, and Australia.
Our U.S. locations include:
- Santa Monica, California, home to RAND's headquarters campus and the Pardee RAND Graduate School
- Washington, D.C.
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Boston, Massachusetts
We also operate the RAND Gulf States Policy Institute, which serves the U.S. Gulf States region. Overall, we have policy researchers living and working in more than 25 states across the country.
RAND Europe has offices in Cambridge, United Kingdom, and Brussels, Belgium. RAND Europe researchers come from more than 30 different countries. RAND Australia is located in Canberra.
An Equal Opportunity Employer
RAND has developed and implemented affirmative action plans to support our commitment to the principles of equal employment opportunity. These plans complement our focus on ensuring that RAND is accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds, including those who identify as part of historically marginalized groups.
We're committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodation to people with disabilities. If you have a medical condition or disability that necessitates a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application process—or to perform any essential functions of a position—then please let us know. Contact Human Resources at (310) 393-0411 or jobs@rand.org, and make sure to include information about the nature of your request and your contact information.Read our full equal opportunity policy
Government Resources
- RAND participates in E-Verify. What is E-Verify? (PDF) Also see E-Verify Right to Work (PDF).
- EEO: Know Your Rights (PDF)
- Disability Inclusion — Why I Should Voluntarily Self-identify
- Am I a Protected Veteran? (PDF)
Explore More
Equal Opportunity Employer: race/color/religion/sex/sexual orientation/gender identity/national origin/disability/vet