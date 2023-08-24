Careers at RAND

Come for the job. Stay to change the world.

Large group of new hires posing in the courtyard of the Santa Monica Headquarters.

A gathering to meet new hires took place at RAND's Santa Monica headquarters on July 14, 2022

Photo by Alexi Cohen/RAND Corporation

What Is RAND?

We are a one-of-a-kind institution. RAND is…

  • a nonprofit, nonpartisan research organization that serves the public interest by developing solutions to the world's most important policy problems
  • a federal contractor that operates four federally funded research and development centers (FFRDCs)—independent entities that advise the U.S. government
  • a strategic advisor for a range of other clients, including universities, foundations, other nonprofits, industry, state and local governments, and international organizations
  • home to a prestigious graduate school that offers master's and doctorate degrees in policy analysis, creating a pipeline for future changemakers.

The Breadth and Depth of RAND's Work Today

We've evolved dramatically since RAND's creation in 1948, when our sole client was the U.S. Air Force. Over the past 75 years, we've generated ideas and solutions for thousands of clients and other stakeholders around the world.

Our current research areas are:

  • Children, Families, and Communities
  • Cyber and Data Sciences
  • Education and Literacy
  • Energy and Environment
  • Health, Health Care, and Aging
  • Homeland Security and Public Safety
  • Infrastructure and Transportation
  • International Affairs
  • Law and Business
  • National Security and Terrorism
  • Science and Technology
  • Social Equity
  • Workers and the Workplace
View our latest research and commentary Learn about RAND's history

One of the Top Midsize Employers in the United States

RAND was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers in 2023. We're ranked 38th among the 500 employers on their list.

People Are the Key to Our Success

Photo of RAND employee Jim Chow speaking on a panel with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen Charles Q. Brown.

James Chow poses a question to Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles Q. Brown, Jr., part of a series of senior-leader discussions

Photo by Evan Banks/RAND Corporation

About 1,775 people from 55 countries work at RAND, representing diversity in work experience; academic training; political and ideological outlook; and race, gender, and ethnicity. We speak 75 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, Farsi, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Russian, and Spanish.

Our varied backgrounds reinforce RAND's core values of quality and objectivity by promoting creativity, deepening understanding of the practical effects of policy, and ensuring that multiple viewpoints and perspectives inform our research.

Career Opportunity Spotlights

Research and Analysis Jobs

Join our collaborative, multidisciplinary teams to produce research and analysis that guides policymakers on a wide range of issues.

Information Services Jobs

Support our global computing needs by developing and managing enterprise applications; designing and programming statistical analyses, models, and tools; or analyzing large and complex datasets.

Learn more about research and analysis jobs at RAND Explore more job categories
RAND employees throwing paper airplanes.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at RAND

Diversity, equity, and inclusion are essential operating principles at RAND. We are committed to cultivating a collegial environment that respects everyone's contributions and dignity. We recognize, appreciate, and respond to individual differences in ways that develop and utilize each person's unique talents.

Learn more

Locations

Illustration of map with markers for RAND locations in Santa Monica, Pittsburgh, Boston, Washington, D.C., Brussels, Cambridge, and Canberra.

RAND is a global organization with offices in North America, Europe, and Australia.

Our U.S. locations include:

We also operate the RAND Gulf States Policy Institute, which serves the U.S. Gulf States region. Overall, we have policy researchers living and working in more than 25 states across the country.

RAND Europe has offices in Cambridge, United Kingdom, and Brussels, Belgium. RAND Europe researchers come from more than 30 different countries. RAND Australia is located in Canberra.

An Equal Opportunity Employer

RAND has developed and implemented affirmative action plans to support our commitment to the principles of equal employment opportunity. These plans complement our focus on ensuring that RAND is accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds, including those who identify as part of historically marginalized groups.

We're committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodation to people with disabilities. If you have a medical condition or disability that necessitates a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application process—or to perform any essential functions of a position—then please let us know. Contact Human Resources at (310) 393-0411 or jobs@rand.org, and make sure to include information about the nature of your request and your contact information.

Read our full equal opportunity policy

Government Resources

Explore More

Equal Opportunity Employer: race/color/religion/sex/sexual orientation/gender identity/national origin/disability/vet