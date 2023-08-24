Careers at RAND

People Are the Key to Our Success

Photo by Evan Banks/RAND Corporation

About 1,775 people from 55 countries work at RAND, representing diversity in work experience; academic training; political and ideological outlook; and race, gender, and ethnicity. We speak 75 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, Farsi, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Russian, and Spanish.

Our varied backgrounds reinforce RAND's core values of quality and objectivity by promoting creativity, deepening understanding of the practical effects of policy, and ensuring that multiple viewpoints and perspectives inform our research.