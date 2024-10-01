Leadership

Organizational Leadership

Research Division Management

International

Board of Trustees

Members of RAND's Board of Trustees are esteemed leaders from public service, business, and academia. The board helps ensure that RAND effectively pursues its mission, wisely manages its resources, and meets its obligations as a nonprofit. Trustees also support fundraising and outreach. This helps RAND have a positive impact on public policy and communities around the world.

Michael E. Leiter (Chair), Partner, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, LLP; Former Director, U.S. National Counterterrorism Center

Teresa Wynn Roseborough (Vice Chair), Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary, The Home Depot, Inc.

Carl Bildt, Former Prime Minister of Sweden; Former Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden

Richard J. Danzig, Senior Fellow, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory; Former U.S. Secretary of the Navy

Kenneth R. Feinberg, Founder and Managing Partner, The Law Offices of Kenneth R. Feinberg, PC

Francis Fukuyama, Director, Ford Dorsey Master's in International Policy, Freeman Spogli Institute, Stanford University

Pedro José Greer, Jr., Professor and Founding Dean, Roseman University College of Medicine

Chuck Hagel, Former U.S. Secretary of Defense

Karen Elliott House, Former Publisher, The Wall Street Journal; Former Senior Vice President, Dow Jones and Company, Inc.

Joel Z. Hyatt, Cofounder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Globality, Inc.; Cofounder and Former Chief Executive Officer, Current Media, LLC

Lionel C. Johnson, President, Pacific Pension & Investment Institute

Raynard S. Kington, Head of School, Phillips Academy, Andover

Philip Lader, Senior Advisor, Morgan Stanley; Lead Director, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

Peter Lowy, Principal, LFG

Michael Lynton, Chairman, Snap Inc.

Jason Matheny, President and Chief Executive Officer, RAND

Janet Napolitano, Founder and Faculty Director, Center for Security in Politics, The Goldman School of Public Policy, University of California, Berkeley; Former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security

Soledad O'Brien, Journalist; Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Soledad O'Brien Productions

Meghan L. O'Sullivan, Director, Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, and Jeane Kirkpatrick Professor of the Practice of International Affairs, Harvard Kennedy School

Mary E. Peters, Principal, Mary Peters Consulting Group, LLC; Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation

David L. Porges, Retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, EQT Corporation

Leonard D. Schaeffer, Founding Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, WellPoint

Trustee Emeritus

Donald B. Rice, Retired President and Chief Executive Officer, Agensys, Inc.; Former U.S. Secretary of the Air Force; Former President and Chief Executive Officer, RAND

List updated April 2024

RAND Social and Economic Policy Advisory Board

The RAND Social and Economic Policy Advisory Board is a cohort of volunteer leaders who provide support and advise across RAND's social and economic policy research and analysis. RAND addresses policy issues that are complex, multidisciplinary, and best served by a broad and systemic approach. Advisory board members contribute thought leadership, resources, and connections to advance RAND's mission and impact. Current priority areas for the board include:

Advancing Climate and Energy Solutions

Education and Workforce Development

Equity and Equality

Governing Technology

Health

Infrastructure, Including Housing

Board Members

William A. Downe (Chair), Former Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group

James A. Thomson (Chair Emeritus), President Emeritus, RAND

Indira J. Cameron-Banks, Partner, Cameron Jones LLP

Frank Clark, Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ComEd

Michael J. Critelli, Chief Executive Officer, MoveFlux Corporation

Alexandra Drane, Co-founder and CEO, ARCHANGELS

Elliot J. Favus, MD, Founder and CEO, Favus Institutional Research

David T. Feinberg, MD, MBA, Chairman, Oracle Health

Patrick J. Frawley, Former CEO, Fidelis Care

Jonathan Graham, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary, Amgen

Dana Guerin, Commissioner, Los Angeles County Prevention and Community Health Task Force

Donald M. James, Retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Vulcan Materials Company

Peter Luchetti, Managing Partner, Table Rock Infrastructure Partners

Steve Metzger, Managing Partner, BrainFrees

Paul H. O'Neill, Jr., Non-Executive Chairman, Value Capture LLC

Thomas M. Priselac, President and CEO, Cedars-Sinai Health System

Sophie Ross, Global Chief Executive Officer, Technology, FTI Consulting

John J. Rydzewski, Private Investor

Stacy Scopano, Vice President, National Prefabrication & Manufacturing Director, JE Dunn

Arthur M. Southam, MD, Retired Executive Vice President, Health Plan Operations and Chief Growth Officer, Kaiser Permanente

Joseph P. Sullivan, Senior Strategic Advisor, Riordan, Lewis, & Haden

List updated September 2024