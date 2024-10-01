Leadership
Organizational Leadership
Jason Matheny
President and Chief Executive Officer, RAND
Andrew R. Hoehn
Senior Vice President, Research and Analysis
Eric Peltz
Senior Vice President, Finance and Operations
Lester Arnold, Sr.
Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer
Robert M. Case
Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary
Rekha Chiruvolu
Chief Diversity Officer; Executive Director, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
Michele Colon
Vice President, Workplace Services & Real Estate
Jennifer Gould
Vice President, Communications and External Affairs
Curt Havard
Acting Vice President, Information Services; Chief Information Officer
Mike Januzik
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Christine Lanoie-Newman
Vice President and Chief Development Officer
Melissa Rowe
Vice President, Global Research Talent; Affiliate Faculty, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Nancy Staudt
Frank and Marcia Carlucci Dean, Pardee RAND Graduate School, and Vice President, RAND
Research Division Management
Anita Chandra
Vice President and Director, RAND Social and Economic Well-Being; Senior Policy Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
-
James S. Chow
Vice President and Director, RAND Project AIR FORCE; Senior Engineer
Peter S. Hussey
Vice President and Director, RAND Health Care; Senior Policy Researcher; Professor, Pardee RAND Graduate School
-
Jim Mitre
Vice President and Director, RAND Global and Emerging Risks
Barry Pavel
Vice President and Director, RAND National Security Research Division; Director, National Defense Research Institute
Heather L. Schwartz
Acting Vice President and Director, RAND Education and Labor; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Sally Sleeper
Vice President, Army Research Division; Director, RAND Arroyo Center
Michelle Woods
Vice President and Director, RAND Homeland Security Research Division; Director, Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center; Senior Defense Researcher
International
Board of Trustees
Members of RAND's Board of Trustees are esteemed leaders from public service, business, and academia. The board helps ensure that RAND effectively pursues its mission, wisely manages its resources, and meets its obligations as a nonprofit. Trustees also support fundraising and outreach. This helps RAND have a positive impact on public policy and communities around the world.
Michael E. Leiter (Chair), Partner, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, LLP; Former Director, U.S. National Counterterrorism Center
Teresa Wynn Roseborough (Vice Chair), Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary, The Home Depot, Inc.
Carl Bildt, Former Prime Minister of Sweden; Former Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden
Richard J. Danzig, Senior Fellow, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory; Former U.S. Secretary of the Navy
Kenneth R. Feinberg, Founder and Managing Partner, The Law Offices of Kenneth R. Feinberg, PC
Francis Fukuyama, Director, Ford Dorsey Master's in International Policy, Freeman Spogli Institute, Stanford University
Pedro José Greer, Jr., Professor and Founding Dean, Roseman University College of Medicine
Chuck Hagel, Former U.S. Secretary of Defense
Karen Elliott House, Former Publisher, The Wall Street Journal; Former Senior Vice President, Dow Jones and Company, Inc.
Joel Z. Hyatt, Cofounder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Globality, Inc.; Cofounder and Former Chief Executive Officer, Current Media, LLC
Lionel C. Johnson, President, Pacific Pension & Investment Institute
Raynard S. Kington, Head of School, Phillips Academy, Andover
Philip Lader, Senior Advisor, Morgan Stanley; Lead Director, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
Peter Lowy, Principal, LFG
Michael Lynton, Chairman, Snap Inc.
Jason Matheny, President and Chief Executive Officer, RAND
Janet Napolitano, Founder and Faculty Director, Center for Security in Politics, The Goldman School of Public Policy, University of California, Berkeley; Former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security
Soledad O'Brien, Journalist; Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Soledad O'Brien Productions
Meghan L. O'Sullivan, Director, Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, and Jeane Kirkpatrick Professor of the Practice of International Affairs, Harvard Kennedy School
Mary E. Peters, Principal, Mary Peters Consulting Group, LLC; Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation
David L. Porges, Retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, EQT Corporation
Leonard D. Schaeffer, Founding Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, WellPoint
Trustee Emeritus
Donald B. Rice, Retired President and Chief Executive Officer, Agensys, Inc.; Former U.S. Secretary of the Air Force; Former President and Chief Executive Officer, RAND
List updated April 2024
RAND Social and Economic Policy Advisory Board
The RAND Social and Economic Policy Advisory Board is a cohort of volunteer leaders who provide support and advise across RAND's social and economic policy research and analysis. RAND addresses policy issues that are complex, multidisciplinary, and best served by a broad and systemic approach. Advisory board members contribute thought leadership, resources, and connections to advance RAND's mission and impact. Current priority areas for the board include:
- Advancing Climate and Energy Solutions
- Education and Workforce Development
- Equity and Equality
- Governing Technology
- Health
- Infrastructure, Including Housing
Board Members
William A. Downe (Chair), Former Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group
James A. Thomson (Chair Emeritus), President Emeritus, RAND
Indira J. Cameron-Banks, Partner, Cameron Jones LLP
Frank Clark, Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ComEd
Michael J. Critelli, Chief Executive Officer, MoveFlux Corporation
Alexandra Drane, Co-founder and CEO, ARCHANGELS
Elliot J. Favus, MD, Founder and CEO, Favus Institutional Research
David T. Feinberg, MD, MBA, Chairman, Oracle Health
Patrick J. Frawley, Former CEO, Fidelis Care
Jonathan Graham, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary, Amgen
Dana Guerin, Commissioner, Los Angeles County Prevention and Community Health Task Force
Donald M. James, Retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Vulcan Materials Company
Peter Luchetti, Managing Partner, Table Rock Infrastructure Partners
Steve Metzger, Managing Partner, BrainFrees
Paul H. O'Neill, Jr., Non-Executive Chairman, Value Capture LLC
Thomas M. Priselac, President and CEO, Cedars-Sinai Health System
Sophie Ross, Global Chief Executive Officer, Technology, FTI Consulting
John J. Rydzewski, Private Investor
Stacy Scopano, Vice President, National Prefabrication & Manufacturing Director, JE Dunn
Arthur M. Southam, MD, Retired Executive Vice President, Health Plan Operations and Chief Growth Officer, Kaiser Permanente
Joseph P. Sullivan, Senior Strategic Advisor, Riordan, Lewis, & Haden
List updated September 2024